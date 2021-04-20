VERONA, Italy, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On April 1st 2021, the Italian Wine Podcast began airing a limited series entitled, "Wine Business Talk with Colangelo & Partners" hosted by Juliana Colangelo. This series deals with wine business and the evolution of technologies in the wine industry; how it is designed to help consumers and wineries, guiding listeners on how they can effectively use these technologies. Each guest gives listeners valuable insight into how consumers choose, purchase, and drink wine.
Host Julliana Colangelo was recently promoted from West Coast Director to Vice President of Colangelo & Partners (http://www.colangelopr.com), and is responsible for establishing an impressive list of California wine clients as well as leading a strong team of wine PR professionals. She has a Masters in Business Administration from the Wine Business Institute at Sonoma State and is the holder of a level 3 WSET certification. Prior to her position in California building the domestic wine business for Colangelo & Partners, Juliana worked on international campaigns for clients including Wines of South Africa, Frescobaldi, Distell, Slow Wine and others. Her unique insight into the US wine business market has helped to skillfully guide and shape the conversations with guests on the Italian Wine Podcast, creating entertaining and useful content.
Guests include Heini Zachariassen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vivino in Copenhagen, Denmark. Credited with bringing a technology revolution to the wine industry, Zachariassen founded Vivino because he was frustrated by not knowing which wine to buy. Vivino has grown into a community of 46 million users, has raised $72 million in funding, and rolled out a worldwide wine marketplace.
Dave Parker CEO & Founder of Benchmark Wine Group. His wine and tech industry contacts helped him in bridge the gap between high-quality wine producers and well-informed fine wine collectors and connoisseurs. Parker is also Head of The Board of Directors of the National Association of Wine Retailers (NAWR).
Alexi Cashen; Co-founder of Elenteny Imports. Cashen took on the operations and started building a team that continues to grow in New York, Colorado & California. Alexi has a keen eye for fundamentally analyzing new and growing businesses in the wine industry, boiling down best practices and guides her teams and customers through the myriad of details that make up the US alcohol three-tier distribution system. Italian Wine Podcast Rolls Out "Wine Business Talk with Colangelo & Partners".
Kristen Reitzell, Vice President Public Relations & Communications at Jackson Family Wines. Reitzell manages all aspects of Jackson Family Wines' communications strategy, overseeing corporate and family
communications, global PR across the company's collection of 40 wineries in California, Oregon, France, Italy, Australia, Chile and South Africa as well as digital marketing strategies across various brand portfolios.
Aaron Sherman CEO of SevenFifty is a sommelier-turned-tech executive as well as the founder and Chief Executive Officer of the leading online marketplace and data platform for the beverage industry. Sherman has worked in renowned restaurants like WD~50 and L'Artusi, and promotes SevenFifty's vision of engaging and supporting the beverage community with a cutting-edge database and consumer insights.
Mike Provance PhD and CEO of 3X3, a marketing technology company focused on modernizing the ways brands and liquor retailers engage and sell uniquely to the independent consumer. A digital and technology strategy expert, Mike has built groundbreaking technology businesses and launched award-winning digital properties for 30+ years in financial services, information services, manufacturing and healthcare industries, and with the science and technology offices of the U.S. Navy and U.S. Special Operations Command.
Will Blackmon, the "NFL Wine Guy" He played for the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants, with whom he won Super Bowl 46. He also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and finished his career with the Washington Redskins. He has completed his level 2 and level 3 WSET certifications and he also passed the intro exam through the Court of Master's Sommelier. He launched a VIP Wine Concierge business called, The WINE MVP as a way to educate, make wine more approachable. In 2020 Will has been named one of Wine Enthusiasts "Top 40 Under 40 Tastemakers" in the United States.
Check out the Italian Wine Podcasts' Wine Business Talk with Colangelo & Partners each Thursday on Soundcloud, iTunes, Stitcher or wherever you listen to your podcasts! You can also learn more about the Italian Wine Podcast by visiting http://www.italianwinepodcast.com or through our social media channels.
About: the Italian Wine Podcast: Cin Cin with Italian Wine People! is a podcast project dedicated exclusively to the Italian wine world. The program uncovers the unique world of Italian wine in conversation with some of its key protagonists from all over the world. Italian Wine Podcast aims to inform, educate, and entertain listeners with content for wine professionals and casual listeners alike. Content includes interviews by organic and biodynamic wine writer Monty Waldin; interviews focused on women in the wine industry, hosted by Rebecca Lawrence DipWSET; chats between influencers, educators, and entrepreneurs in the wine world; deep examinations of individual grape varieties; a guest blog; Q&A sessions with vine geneticist Prof. Attilio Scienza, and audiobooks. Italian Wine Podcast is available on SoundCloud, iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, XimalayaFM (for China), and on the official website. It now boasts almost 500 recorded episodes with a growing online following. Listeners interested in providing feedback about the show are encouraged to access a demographic survey on the podcast website. Donations to the show are welcomed and help fund a portion of the show's equipment, production, and publication costs. To advertise on the show, please request a prospectus and/or customized advertising plan from info@italianwinepodcast.com.
