Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) is a vertically integrated cannabis franchisor and operator headquartered in Arizona that produces premium, award-winning products. With deep experience in cannabis, franchising, and capital markets, the Company brings the best industry practices to markets nationwide through distinctive retail experience, cultivation capabilities, and product innovation. (PRNewsfoto/Item 9 Labs Corp.)

 By Item 9 Labs Corp.
  • National Unity Rd. Dispensary Franchise Footprint Expands into Three New States
  • Cultivation, Production and Processing Expansion in Nevada Nears Completion with Phase One of Arizona Development also on Track
  • Management to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Key Operational and Financial Highlights Today at 4:30 p.m. ET

PHOENIX, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) (the "Company")—a vertically integrated cannabis dispensary franchisor and operator that produces premium, award-winning products—today reported its fiscal second quarter operating and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

"Last year, our team focused on strengthening our position for future growth, both locally in Arizona and nationally across the U.S.," said Item 9 Labs Corp.'s Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Bowden. "The momentum we've achieved over the past quarter demonstrates the power of this foundation and gives a glimpse into what's ahead for our national growth and product excellence."

Key Business Highlights During Q2 FY2022 (January 1 - March 31, 2022)

Bowden continued, "Focusing on execution sums up our plan for 2022 as we continue our mission to keep the door to cannabis entrepreneurship open to the everyday entrepreneur and bring more high-quality, alternative medicine to consumers nationwide. As large equity holders, our goals remain aligned with our shareholders in creating long-term value and brands that are built to last."

Key Financial Highlights for Q2 FY2022 (compared with Q2 FY2021)

  • Revenue increased 9% to $6.6 million
  • Gross profit totaled $2.7 million
  • Gross margin remained strong at approximately 40%
  • Operating loss of $2.8 million compared with operating income of $0.5 million
  • Net loss of $3.9 million compared with net income of $50 thousand
  • Net loss included $1.1 million ($255,000 paid in cash) of interest expense compared with $.5 million ($143,000 paid in cash)
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.9 million compared with adjusted EBITDA profit of $1.0 million (invested significantly in franchise expenses, human capital, and infrastructure for expansion)
  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $0.1 million as of March 31, 2022
  • Escrow deposits of $10.1 million in cash set aside for expansion as of March 31, 2022

Conference Call and Webcast Information – Tuesday, May 16, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT)

Item 9 Labs Corp.'s Chief Executive Officer Andrew Bowden and Chief Financial Officer Bobby Mikkelsen will host the Company's Q2 FY2022 results call.

  • Date: Monday, May 16, 2022



  • Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)



  • Access by Zoom: A live and archived webcast will be available via Sequire, click on this webcast link to register or access the replay.



  • Access by Phone: Please call the conference telephone number 10-15 minutes prior to the start time: Dial-in number: 669-900-6833 // Meeting ID: 96267842685 // Passcode: 389480



  • Questions: Please submit questions to investors@item9labscorp.com before the presentation begins. The management team will do their best to answer all questions.

 

ITEM 9 LABS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS















March 31,



September 30,





2022



2021





(unaudited)





ASSETS









Current Assets:









Cash and cash equivalents



$       105,128



$     1,454,460

Accounts receivable, net 



1,177,003



1,448,280

Inventory



4,819,619



6,391,351

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



782,556



802,558

     Total current assets



6,884,306



10,096,649











Property and equipment, net



24,009,739



10,877,848

Right of use asset



730,516



156,938

Construction escrow deposits



10,096,928



17,744,913

Deposits



98,701



600,000

Other assets



1,229,940



608,874

Intangible assets, net



19,590,433



18,659,095

Goodwill



58,233,386



58,064,816

     Total Assets



$120,873,949



$  116,809,133











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current Liabilities:









Accounts payable 



$    5,522,921



$     3,759,818

Accrued payroll and payroll taxes



2,646,036



2,678,694

Accrued interest



1,792,925



1,391,766

Accrued expenses



1,241,683



1,169,776

Deferred revenue, current portion



219,992



119,992

Notes payable, current portion, net of discounts



21,136,912



4,536,002

Income tax payable



3,324



-

Operating lease liability, current portion



219,773



56,592

Convertible notes payable, net of discounts



2,815,880



1,277,394

     Total current liabilities



35,599,446



14,990,034











Deferred revenue, net of current portion



345,855



655,851

Operating lease liability, net of current portion



518,520



104,406

Notes payables, net of current portion and discounts



1,645,043



14,957,399











     Total liabilities



38,108,864



30,707,690











Commitments and Contingencies



















Stockholders' Equity:









Common stock, par value $.0001 per share, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 108,269,428 and 107,074,417 shares issued and 95,969,428 and 94,774,417 shares outstanding at March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively



10,827



10,707

Additional paid-in capital



137,280,385



133,414,830

   Accumulated deficit



(41,097,186)



(33,874,094)

Treasury stock



(13,450,000)



(13,450,000)











Total Item 9 Labs Corp. Stockholders' Equity



82,744,026



86,101,443

Non-controlling interest



21,059



-











Total Stockholders' Equity



82,765,085



86,101,443











Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



$120,873,949



$  116,809,133

 

ITEM 9 LABS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS























For the three months ended



For the three months ended



For the six months ended



For the six months ended





March 31, 2022



March 31, 2021



March 31, 2022



March 31, 2021



















Revenues, net



$                           6,638,186



$                           6,110,631



$                     12,824,197



$                       9,150,195

Cost of revenues



3,960,948



3,121,045



7,748,193



4,729,176

Gross profit



2,677,238



2,989,586



5,076,004



4,421,019



















Operating expenses

















     Professional fees and outside services

556,721



613,758



1,214,166



907,713

     Payroll and employee related expenses



3,055,244



1,318,842



5,205,950



2,422,146

     Sales and marketing



613,902



84,165



1,053,338



127,346

     Depreciation and amortization



442,477



105,897



881,612



248,442

     Other operating expenses



786,167



349,517



1,632,835



564,054

     Provision for (recovery of) bad debt



(5,000)



-



(5,000)



-

Total expenses



5,449,511



2,472,179



9,982,901



4,269,701



















Income (loss) from operations



(2,772,273)



517,407



(4,906,897)



151,318



















Other income (expense)

















     Interest expense



(1,097,373)



(468,387)



(2,307,763)



(1,176,754)

     Other income



318



-



318



-

Total other income (expense), net



(1,097,055)



(468,387)



(2,307,445)



(1,176,754)



















Net income (loss), before income tax provision (benefit)



(3,869,328)



49,020



(7,214,342)



(1,025,436)



















Income tax provision (benefit)



3,324



-



3,324



-



















Net income (loss)



(3,872,652)



49,020



(7,217,666)



(1,025,436)

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest



5,426



-



5,426



-



















Net income (loss) attributable to Item 9 Labs Corp.



$                          (3,878,078)



$                                49,020



$                      (7,223,092)



$                      (1,025,436)



















Basic net income (loss) per common share

$                                  (0.04)



$                                   0.00



$                              (0.08)



$                              (0.02)



















Basic weighted average common shares outstanding



95,271,726



65,880,141



95,088,960



62,143,521



















Diluted net income (loss) per common share

$                                  (0.04)



$                                   0.00



$                              (0.08)



$                              (0.02)



















Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding



95,271,726



84,938,235



95,088,960



62,143,521

 

ITEM 9 LABS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED EBITDA



















Three months ended March 31,



Six months ended March 31,



2022



2021



2022



2021

Net income (loss)

$ (3,872,652)



$       49,020



$ (7,217,666)



$ (1,025,436)

Depreciation and amortization

442,477



105,897



881,612



248,442

Interest expense

1,097,373



468,387



2,307,763



1,176,754

Income tax expense

3,324



-



3,324



-

Stock-based expense

1,363,485



304,672



1,870,779



772,580

Acquisition related costs

23,676



87,060



23,676



266,738

Adjusted EBITDA

$    (942,317)



$ 1,015,036



$ (2,130,512)



$  1,439,078

 

About Item 9 Labs Corp.

Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) is a vertically integrated cannabis operator and dispensary franchisor delivering premium products from its large-scale cultivation and production facilities in the United States. The award-winning Item 9 Labs brand specializes in best-in-class products and user experience across several cannabis categories. The company also offers a unique dispensary franchise model through the national Unity Rd. retail brand. Easing barriers to entry, the franchise provides an opportunity for both new and existing dispensary owners to leverage the knowledge, resources, and ongoing support needed to thrive in their state compliantly and successfully. Item 9 Labs brings the best industry practices to markets nationwide through distinctive retail experience, cultivation capabilities, and product innovation. The veteran management team combines a diverse skill set with deep experience in the cannabis sector, franchising, and the capital markets to lead a new generation of public cannabis companies that provide transparency, consistency, and well-being. Headquartered in Arizona, the company is currently expanding its operations space up to 640,000+ square feet on its 50-acre site, one of the largest properties in Arizona zoned to grow and cultivate flower. For additional information, visit item9labscorp.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Item 9 Labs Corp. provides Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure of its performance. To provide investors with additional insight and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and decision-making surrounding pro forma operations, Item 9 Labs Corp. supplements its consolidated financial statements presented on a basis consistent with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, with Adjusted EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA plus stock-based compensation and acquisition related expenses. Item 9 Labs Corp. management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a financial measure to evaluate the profitability and efficiency of the business model. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the strength of the underlying operations of the business. These adjustments, and the non-GAAP financial measures that are derived from them, provide supplemental information to analyze its operations between periods and over time. Item 9 Labs Corp. finds this especially useful when reviewing pro forma results of operations, which include large non-cash amortizations of intangible assets from acquisitions and stock-based compensation. Investors should consider its non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks and effects of legal and administrative proceedings and governmental regulation, especially in a foreign country, future financial and operational results, competition, general economic conditions, proposed transactions that are not legally binding obligations of the company and the ability to manage and continue growth. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include the introduction of new technology, market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents we file from time to time with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Media Contact:

Item 9 Labs Corp.

Jayne Levy, VP of Communications

Email: Jayne@item9labs.com

Investor Contact:

Item 9 Labs Corp.

800-403-1140

Email: investors@item9labscorp.com 

 

