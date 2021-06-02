ATLANTA, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Itential©, the leader in network and cloud automation, today announced a partnership with Kaloom, an edge networking software solution, to deliver innovative networking and automation capabilities for communication service providers and enterprises shifting to 5G networks. Together, both platforms will now offer customers the ability to integrate, automate, and deploy network slicing intelligence. Customers will become better equipped to unlock the monetization of 5G through automation, network slicing, and virtualized network fabrics connected to the cloud.
"For operators to extract returns on their massive 5G investments, they need the means to offer and charge for differentiated services," said Roy Chua, Principal at AvidThink, a research and analyst firm. "However, many operators worldwide are struggling to put together the underlying end-to-end infrastructure that can power these offerings. Kaloom and Itential's partnership couples an agile network automation solution with a flexible network fabric, enabling network operators to bring such services to market much faster."
Kaloom's Cloud Edge Fabric™ solution disrupts the technical, operational, and economics of how distributed cloud edge and data centers are built and managed. With an embedded 5G user plane function (UPF), Kaloom's solution enables the virtualization of network fabric needed for telecom providers to communicate within the larger network environment.
Itential simplifies and accelerates the deployment and automation of multi-domain, multi-vendor network infrastructures. The Itential Automation Platform is a low-code, cloud-native solution that seamlessly connects to any IT system, cloud, or network technology for end-to-end automation of any network use case, making it an ideal solution for automating and orchestrating advanced capabilities like 5G Mobile Edge Compute (MEC) creation and 5G network slicing.
By integrating together, Itential and Kaloom will enable communication service providers to accelerate the creation of network fabrics, deploy 5G applications and services, and orchestrate end-to-end network automations such as 5G network slicing and multi-cloud networking.
"We are excited to be working closesly with Itential on a shared mission to enable telecom providers for 5G networking orchestration," said Suresh Krishnan, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Kaloom. "We have a strong alignment in terms of our views of the modern network and how it should be managed. Partnering with Itential to create new functionalities allows us to offer the differentiation needed for leading our customers into the future."
Itential and Kaloom will also collaborate to enable configuration of InterPlanetary File Systems (IPFS) inside of the mobile core network to increase access for delivering mobile traffic. Mobile gateways are the cornerstone of the wireless network. The need for systems to run within data centers makes Kaloom's added functionalities essential, as they include replication in a smaller virtualization of the network and its components.
"Kaloom has designed their products for the modern world, and at Itential we recognize the increased significance our partnership has, at a time when 5G adoption is rapidly accelerating," said Chris Wade, Co-Founder and CTO of Itential. "Itential's unique automation capabilities, combined with our work with Kalooom bring enhanced network slicing capabilities and the scalability needed to set our customers up for 5G success."
Itential and Kaloom will be discussing the integration in more detail during Itential's live-streamed webinar scheduled for June 8, 2021 at 12 p.m. ET. The webinar, Cloud to Core to Edge: Making 5G Network Slicing a Reality will feature a product demonstration and plans for 5G rollouts, honing in on end-to-end customer solutions for multi-customer network slicing. Other speakers at the webinar include leading executives from Equinix and AvidThink.
To register for the event, click here and to learn more about the partnership between Itential and Kaloom click here.
About Itential
Itential is intelligent automation for network and cloud infrastructure. The Itential Automation Platform is a low-code, SaaS offering for rapid automation across physical, virtual, and hybrid, multi-cloud networks. Our vendor-agnostic solution seamlessly connects to any IT system, cloud, or network technology for end-to-end and closed-loop network automation and orchestration capabilities, enabling enterprise organizations the freedom to choose the right tools and best solutions for their needs. For more information and to get started with a free trial of the Itential Automation Platform, visit http://www.itential.com.
About Kaloom™
Kaloom is delivering a fully programmable and automated cloud-native edge center networking software solution that is disrupting how distributed cloud edge and data center networks are built, managed and operated by Telecom, Fixed and Mobile Operators, Data Center and Cloud Service Providers. Kaloom comprises technology veterans with proven track records of delivering large-scale networking, analytics, and AI-based solutions for the world's largest networks. Kaloom is based in the Quartier de l'innovation in Montréal, Quebec. For additional information visit http://www.kaloom.com.
