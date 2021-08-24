ATLANTA, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Itential©, the leader in network and cloud automation software, today announced Nicolas Alberga has been appointed Itential's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
Alberga brings more than 20 years of experience as a financial and accounting professional in world-class, global business environments with a proven track record for helping companies significantly grow their revenue. As CFO of Northgate Arinso, Inc. he helped grow company revenue from $10M to $85M. During his tenure as CFO of Top of Mind Networks, the company saw revenue grow from $16M to $24M and the EBITDA double from $4M to $8M. And, while at Civix, Alberga played an integral role in the company's successful exit from its former investor, financially integrating two acquisitions, and significantly increasing working capital.
"I'm pleased to have Nicolas join our executive team," said Ian Bresnahan, CEO of Itential. "His proven expertise in helping companies expand financially, and his background with technology companies makes him a great fit for Itential. He will play a significant role as we continue to rapidly advance our technology and our position in the market."
Alberga's arrival comes on the heels of Itential being named to the Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year, with over 191% three-year growth. In the past 12 months alone, the company has raised a $20M series B funding round, been recognized by the analyst community as a leading company in network automation, and launched a software-as-a-service offering and extended the capabilities of its cloud-native network automation solution. These activities were supported by its team which has grown over 50% this year.
"Itential is ripe for growth as the need for advanced - and more modern - networking solutions becomes more evident to companies of all sizes and industries," said Alberga. "This is an exciting time to join the team and I look forward to contributing to the company's ongoing success."
Alberga is a graduate of Ichec Brussels Management School with a bachelor's degree and the organizational leadership program at University of Nottingham. To learn more about Itential and its executive leadership team visit https://www.itential.com/company/itential-leadership/.
About Itential
Itential is committed to building world-class products that accelerate the move toward software-driven networks and next generation, agile network operations. We provide powerful network automation software to companies worldwide, from Fortune 500 telecommunications and financial service companies to enterprises of all sizes. The cloud-native Itential Automation Platform is an enterprise-grade Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering that supports our customers in their network automation journey by ensuring network compliance, reducing manual operations, and simplifying network management. With seamless connections to any IT system, cloud, or network technology for end-to-end and closed-loop network automation and orchestration capabilities, enabling enterprise organizations the freedom to choose the right tools and best solutions for their needs. Visit us at Itential.com.
