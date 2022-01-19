SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Iterable, the leading cross-channel marketing platform that powers global brands with real-time customer engagement, announced today the appointment of Adriana Gil Miner as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).
"Adriana is an exceptional leader with an impressive track record of success building and scaling high impact marketing teams. With over two decades of experience managing marketing operations at both B2C and B2B organizations, Adriana has a unique and intimate appreciation for the work of our customers – the marketing practitioners and executives that are 'in the trenches' building connected customer experiences," shares Andrew Boni, co-founder and CEO of Iterable. "Adriana will be a close ally and valuable partner to the Iterable community, working closely with customers to drive growth and revenue for their brands and businesses. Importantly, she will be an invaluable asset as we continue our expansion into new markets around the world."
Gil Miner will be responsible for managing all aspects of Iterable's marketing efforts, including customer advocacy, strategy, communications, brand management, and global events. Before joining Iterable, Gil Miner served as CMO of Qumulo, an enterprise data storage leader. Prior to Qumulo, Gil Miner was SVP of Brand Marketing & Events of Tableau where she helped establish Tableau as a category leader in data analytics helping it grow from $250 million to $1+ billion and through the Salesforce acquisition. Gil Miner also led Go-to-Market strategy as head of marketing of Artefact, a product design consultancy that spun off 10,000ft (acquired by Smartsheet in 2019). She also worked at leading companies like American Express, Digitas, and Weber Shandwick.
"I'm delighted to join Iterable and have an opportunity to help customers like Doordash, Zillow, Calm, and Coinbase build deeper consumer relationships that drive brand loyalty," shares Gil Miner. "I believe customer connection is the most important work that brands need to focus on now and Iterable is built to make that easy and scalable like no other platform in the industry."
Having been in the shoes of Iterable's customers, Gil Miner has a deep familiarity with and respect for their needs, requirements and aspirations. In her 20+ years in marketing, she's worked at every level, in multiple industries, and in myriad markets; she's built marketing teams from the ground up, created thriving customer communities, and deployed campaigns across continents. As CMO, she intends to enable Iterable's success by focusing on nurturing and growing Iterable's customer base.
Gil Miner is hitting the ground running as CMO and will speak at Activate Virtual on April 6, the first stop in Iterable's 2022 Activate event series, which brings industry experts and leading brands together from across the globe to discuss the latest trends in customer experience. Registration for the virtual event is now open.
Read more about Adriana and explore her vision for Iterable.
