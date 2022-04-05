Short-term rental management leader opens new franchise in Alabama
NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iTrip Vacations® is thrilled to announce short-term rental property owners and guests in Birmingham, Alabama, now benefit from world-class property management and customer service. iTrip Vacations Birmingham – owned and managed by Ben Hedden and Karthik Pradeep – has launched as the newest iTrip destination.
The short-term rental property management company serves homeowners and guests in downtown Birmingham, Avondale, Highland Park, Five Points South, Southside and Crestwood. The full-service program increases net rental income and five-star guest reviews, while providing worldwide marketing, free light maintenance, professional cleaning, and automatic-response systems.
"Previously managing our own rentals, we saw the value of iTrip Vacations and what they could bring to other homeowners," says Karthik Pradeep, iTrip Birmingham co-owner. "With our experience in real estate and short-term rentals, we know we can provide a better property management option for local homeowners and investors."
The Alabama expansion is part of a growing portfolio of destinations managed by iTrip Vacations, the largest franchise brand serving the short-term rental property management industry in North America.
"iTrip Vacations continues to experience growth despite the pandemic and travel restrictions, showing that our business model focuses on innovation, automation and industry-leading technology," says Steve Caron, iTrip Vacations GM/CEO. "Through our valuable partnerships and award-winning software, we provide our franchisees with the highest quality tools and processes available to the short-term rental property management industry."
Birmingham is a thriving metro full of history, adventure and culture. The city gives visitors the best of seasonal activities and urban amenities, so they can plan a trip catered to their needs. Top things to do include outdoor recreation, touring museums, watching sports, attending live shows and shopping.
To learn more about the full-service rental property management program, contact iTrip Vacations Birmingham at (205) 687-3112 (Local).
About iTrip Vacations
iTrip Vacations is a leader in short-term rental property management with more than 3,000 properties under management in the U.S. and Canada. iTrip provides full-service rental property management programs to more than 85 franchise-owned destinations in North America and has been named a Vrbo Elite Partner in Software for five consecutive years.
Media Contact
Karthik Pradeep, iTrip Vacations Birmingham, (205) 687-3112, karthik@itrip.net
SOURCE iTrip Vacations Birmingham