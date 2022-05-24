Short-term rental management franchise now serves Chattanooga area in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iTrip Vacations® is excited to announce short-term rental property owners and guests in Chattanooga now benefit from world-class property management and customer service. iTrip Vacations Chattanooga – owned and managed by Donna Morgan and Stephanie Smith – has launched as the newest iTrip destination.
The short-term rental property management company serves homeowners and guests in Chattanooga, Cleveland and other surrounding communities near Lookout, Signal, and Racoon mountains. The full-service program increases net rental income and five-star guest reviews, while providing worldwide marketing, free light maintenance, professional cleaning, and automatic-response systems.
"With iTrip Vacations, we saw the opportunity to partner with an industry leader founded on advanced technology in short-term rental property management," said Donna Morgan, owner of iTrip Vacations Chattanooga. "We are proud to call Chattanooga home and committed to providing the best tools and support to provide sustainable growth plans and exceptional service for our rental property owners and guests."
The Tennessee expansion is part of a growing portfolio of destinations managed by iTrip Vacations, the largest franchise brand serving the short-term rental property management industry in North America.
"iTrip Vacations continues to experience growth despite the pandemic and travel restrictions, showing that our business model focuses on innovation, automation and industry-leading technology," says Steve Caron, iTrip Vacations GM/CEO. "Through our valuable partnerships and award-winning software, we provide our franchisees with the highest quality tools and processes available to the short-term rental property management industry."
Chattanooga, known as the "Scenic City", sits in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, nestled along the Tennessee River. Its year-round mountain beauty and attractions provide a thriving destination for outdoor recreation, entertainment, art, culture and family fun.
To learn more about the full-service rental property management program, contact iTrip Vacations Chattanooga at 423-414-2530 (Local).
About iTrip Vacations
iTrip Vacations is a leader in short-term rental property management with more than 3,000 properties under management in the U.S. and Canada. iTrip provides full-service rental property management programs to more than 85 franchise-owned destinations in North America and has been named a Vrbo Elite Partner in Software for five consecutive years.
