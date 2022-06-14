Vacation rental management company launches new franchise in Florida
NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iTrip Vacations® is excited to announce short-term rental property owners and guests in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, now benefit from world-class property management and customer service. iTrip Vacations Fort Lauderdale – owned and managed by René Grajales and Matty Soler – has launched as the newest iTrip destination.
The short-term rental property management company serves homeowners and guests in Las Olas Beach, Fort Lauderdale Beach, Lauderdale by the Sea, Wilton Manors, Sunrise, Plantation, Davie, Weston and surrounding areas in Florida. The full-service program increases net rental income and five-star guest reviews, while providing worldwide marketing, free light maintenance, professional cleaning, and automatic-response systems.
"We look forward to bringing friendly local short-term rental management service to property owners and guests as we share our love for Florida," said René Grajales, iTrip Vacations Fort Lauderdale co-owner. "Fort Lauderdale radiates balmy temperatures, luxury and Caribbean flavors. Whether dreaming of a big-city getaway, a laid-back fishing trip or an indulgent splurge, you're sure to find your perfect vacation here."
The Florida expansion is part of a growing portfolio of destinations managed by iTrip Vacations, the largest franchise brand serving the short-term rental property management industry in North America.
"iTrip Vacations continues to experience growth despite the pandemic and travel restrictions, showing that our business model focuses on innovation, automation and industry-leading technology," says Steve Caron, iTrip Vacations GM/CEO. "Through our valuable partnerships and award-winning software, we provide our franchisees with the highest quality tools and processes available to the short-term rental property management industry."
Fort Lauderdale is a stylish metro located in southeast Florida north of Miami. Its proximity to the Atlantic Ocean, Intracoastal Waterway and A1A Scenic and Historical Coastal Byway provides the perfect place for outdoor recreation, water activities, and adventure. Guests will also enjoy history, museums, professional sports, shopping and dining options.
To learn more about the full-service rental property management program, contact iTrip Vacations Fort Lauderdale at 954-526-1455 (Local).
About iTrip Vacations
iTrip Vacations is a leader in short-term rental property management with more than 3,000 properties under management in the U.S. and Canada. iTrip provides full-service rental property management programs to more than 100 franchise-owned destinations in North America and has been named a Vrbo Elite Partner in Software for five consecutive years.
Media Contact
René Grajales, iTrip Vacations Fort Lauderdale, 954-526-1455, rene.grajales@itrip.net
SOURCE iTrip Vacations Fort Lauderdale