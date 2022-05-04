Vacation rental management leader brings new options to Mt. Hood Region
NASHVILLE, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --iTrip Vacations is excited to announce short-term rental property owners and guests in Mt. Hood, Oregon, now benefit from world-class property management and customer service. iTrip Vacations Northwest – owned and managed by Corey Tigner and Ryan Tigner – has expanded their market to include Mt. Hood. The team also serves Eugene, Portland, Willamette Valley, Lincoln City and other coastal communities along Oregon's Coast.
"Expanding into Mt. Hood was a natural progression for us," said Corey Tigner, iTrip Vacations Northwest co-owner. "It is a summertime and wintertime wonderland for those who live here and those who visit. We love the beauty and adventures Mt. Hood offers, and we look forward to operating as the premier short-term rental management company in the Northwest Oregon region."
The full-service program increases net rental income and guest reviews, while providing marketing, free light maintenance, professional cleaning, and automatic-response systems. The Oregon expansion is part of a growing number of destinations managed by iTrip Vacations, the largest franchise brand serving the short-term rental property management industry in North America.
"iTrip Vacations continues to experience growth despite the pandemic and travel restrictions, showing that our business model focuses on innovation, automation and industry-leading technology," said Steve Caron, iTrip Vacations GM/CEO. "Through our valuable partnerships and award-winning software, we provide our franchisees with the highest quality tools and processes available to the short-term rental property management industry."
Located 90 minutes southeast of Portland, Mt. Hood offers a retreat from busy life. Travelers come to Mt. Hood to experience outdoor activities such as biking, hiking and skiing, tour vineyards, shop boutiques, and attend festivals.
To learn more about the full-service property management program, contact iTrip Vacations Northwest at 503-593-9035 (local) or 833-464-8747 (toll-free).
About iTrip Vacations
iTrip Vacations is a national leader in short-term rental property management. iTrip provides full-service rental property management programs to more than 85 destinations in North America, while enhancing experiences through affordable luxury accommodations and custom programs.
