MIDDLETON, Wis., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's Cabin Time® in Texas, Oklahoma and Colorado! After a year of setbacks for small businesses everywhere, ItsCabinTime.com is working hard to expand its collection of vacation rental listing sites into new states, bringing the book-direct experience to independent vacation rental owners and property managers of all sizes across the United States.
With the company's recent launch of a regional book-direct listing site in Texas (https://www.RentTexasCabins.com), Oklahoma (https://www.RentOklahomaCabins.com) and Colorado (https://www.RentColoradoCabins.com), It's Cabin Time® is reaching out to independent owners and managers with low introductory rates to help build a robust selection of cabins, cottages, lodges and homes in new areas — and keep travelers coming back to rent with small business owners, without commissions or hidden fees.
Following its launch in May of this year, RentTexasCabins.com welcomed its first small resorts to its membership: Barons CreekSide Swiss Village in Fredericksburg, Country Woods Inn in Glen Rose, and Crystal River Inn in San Marcos! These pioneers of the Texas book-direct movement have since been joined by unique accommodations at Cool Water Acres in Bandera and most recently, River Road Escapes in New Braunfels. Visit RentTexasCabins.com to browse these rentals using our interactive map and search tool.
Also launched in May 2021, RentColoradoCabins.com was up and running this summer with its own early-adopter resort members: Loveland Heights Cottages in Estes Park (right at the base of Rocky Mountain National Park) and Hideout Cabins in Allenspark and Lyons.
In the summer of 2021, It's Cabin Time® welcomed its latest members to the brand-new RentOklahomaCabins.com — Log Cabin Escape in Caddo and Persimmon Creek Cottages in Sharon.
It's Cabin Time® is excited about new opportunities to deliver its low-annual fee, commission-free, book-direct listing service to independent vacation rental owners and managers operating their small business in the western United States. The company extends its thanks to our new partners in Texas, Oklahoma and Colorado for helping to realize its book direct mission.
ItsCabinTime.com has several more regional listing sites in its sights, including an imminent expansion into Georgia (https://www.RentCabinsInGeorgia.com) and North Carolina (https://www.RentNorthCarolinaCabins.com)! These states are currently offering new members a "pre-launch" sign-up discount of 50-percent off the annual subscription rate.
It's Cabin Time® is asking potential members in upcoming states to visit these fledgling regional listing sites and enter their contact information to secure an early adopter discount.
About It's Cabin Time®
ItsCabinTime.com began as a simple, regional listing website for Wisconsin rental cabins in 2009. Over the past decade, we've been refining the process of matching vacationers with local homeowners and managers. We show our commitment to the #BookDirect movement by helping vacationers find the perfect rental, then providing the owner/manager's contact information so guests can plan and book cabins, cottages, lodges and homes directly. On major booking platforms, guests won't find the owner's contact information because those travel agencies do not want guests booking directly — for obvious reasons.
About Web Traffic
The regional websites under the It's Cabin Time® brand acquire renter traffic through what they refer to as DORSE (direct, organic, referral, social and email). Through smart SEO and DORSE, the sites have accumulated some impressive unpaid annual renter traffic, including 1.1 million sessions and 3.2 million page views! These numbers have caught the attention of large vacation rental property managers like Vacasa and VTrips, who list hundreds of their managed properties on our regional websites.
How Covid Affects Service
In an unexpected twist, regional restrictions on travel and tourism resulted in numbers above and beyond what was seen in previous years. As travelers turned to remote accommodations in drive-to locations, It's Cabin Time® took the opportunity to shine a brighter light on the growing book direct movement. In 2021, some of that mania has died down, but web traffic to ItsCabinTime.com and its regional listing sites is still well above what it was in 2018 and 2019.
You can browse our collection of regional cabins, cottages, lodges and homes by state at https://www.RentWisconsinCabins.com, https://www.RentMichiganCabins.com, https://www.RentMinnesotaCabins.com, https://www.RentMontanaCabins.com, https://www.RentNewYorkCabins.com, https://www.RentTennesseeCabins.com, https://www.RentKentuckyCabins.com, https://www.RentTexasCabins.com, https://www.RentColoradoCabins.com, and https://www.RentOklahomaCabins.com.
You can also see all of our state listings brought together on one map at https://www.itscabintime.com. Happy direct booking! #ItsCabinTime
