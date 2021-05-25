AZOUR, Israel, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN), today announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2021.
Highlights of the first quarter of 2021
- Continued growth as the Company continues to successfully overcome and exits the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic;
- Net increase in aftermarket subscribers of 25,000; net decrease in OEM subscribers of 5,000;
- Revenue of $67.4 million at around the same level as in the first quarter of last year and up 6% sequentially;
- Net income of $8.3 million, up 30% year-over-year and adjusted EBITDA of $17.1 million, up 12% year-over-year;
- Generated $9.2 million in quarterly operating cash flow;
- Declared dividend of $3 million;
Management Comment
Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "We are happy with the continued improvement in our quarterly results with a solid increase in profitability. We are especially pleased with the strong growth in our after-market subscriber base which grew by 25,000, above our typically expected range. While the pandemic continues to impact many people in many of the countries we operate in, we are pleased that we are successfully overcoming the challenges and moving through 2021, we have returned to growth and improving profitability.
Mr. Sheratzky concluded, "Our results demonstrate that Ituran is emerging from this period as a stronger company, with a platform for continued sustainable and profitable growth. We expect the positive trends in our results to continue throughout the year ahead."
First Quarter 2021 Results
Revenues for the first quarter of 2021 were $67.4 million, a decrease of 1% compared with revenues of $68.4 million in the first quarter of 2020.
The higher average level of the US dollar exchange rate versus the Brazilian real during the quarter compared with the same period last year, reduced the overall revenue level in US dollar terms. In local currency terms, first quarter revenue were at the same level as those of the first quarter of last year.
68% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees and 32% were from product revenues.
Revenues from subscription fees were $45.6 million, a decrease of 7% over first quarter 2020 revenues. In local currency terms, first quarter subscription fees decreased by 4% year-over-year.
The subscriber base amounted to 1,788,000 as of March 31, 2021.
This represents an increase of 20,000 net over that of the end of the prior quarter. During the quarter, there was an increase of 25,000 in the aftermarket subscriber base and a decline of 5,000 in the OEM subscriber base.
Product revenues were $21.7 million, an increase of 12% compared with that of the first quarter of 2020.
Gross profit for the quarter was $30.4 million (45.1% of revenues), a 2% decrease compared with gross profit of $31.0 million (45.3% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2020.
The gross margin in the quarter on subscription revenues was 54.5%, compared with 54.4% in the first quarter of 2020. The gross margin on products was 25.4%, compared with 22.3% in the first quarter of 2020.
Operating income for the quarter was $12.8 million (19.0% of revenues), an increase of 27% compared with an operating income of $10.1 million (14.7% of revenues), in the first quarter of last year. In local currency terms, the operating income would have grown by 30%.
EBITDA for the quarter was $17.1 million (25.4% of revenues), an increase of 12% compared with an EBITDA of $15.3 million (22.4% of revenues) in the first quarter of last year. In local currency terms, the EBITDA would have increased by 16% year over year.
Financial expense for the quarter was $1.0 million compared with a financial expense of $0.7 million in the first quarter of last year.
Net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $8.3 million (12.3% of revenues) or earnings per share of $0.40. This is an increase of 30% compared to a net income of $6.4 million and earnings per share of $0.31 in the first quarter of 2020.
Cash flow from operations for the first quarter of 2021 was $9.2 million.
As of March 31, 2021, the Company had cash, including marketable securities, of $70.1 million and debt of $41.8 million, amounting to a net cash of $28.3 million. This is compared with cash, including marketable securities, of $78.8 million and debt of $54.5 million, amounting to a net cash of $24.3 million, as of December 31, 2020.
Dividend
For the first quarter of 2021, a dividend of $3.0 million was declared. This is in line with the Board's current policy of issuing at least $3 million on a quarterly basis.
Conference Call Information
The Company will also be hosting a conference call later today, March 25, 2021 at 9am Eastern Time.
On the call, management will review and discuss the results, and will be available to answer investor questions.
To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your calls a few minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.
US Dial-in Number: 1 866 860 9642
ISRAEL Dial-in Number: 03 918 0609
INTERNATIONAL Dial-in Number: +972 3 918 0609
at:
9:00am Eastern Time, 6:00am Pacific Time, 4:00pm Israel Time
For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available from the day after the call in the investor relations section of Ituran's website.
Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this report that are not historical facts as well as statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors, as well as factors related to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
About Ituran
Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance industry and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.
Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to approaching 2 million subscribers using its location based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.
For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com
Company Contact
Udi Mizrahi
Deputy CEO & VP Finance, Ituran
(Israel) +972 3 557 1348
International Investor Relations
Ehud Helft
GK Investor & Public Relations
(US) +1 646 201 9246
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
US dollars
March 31,
December 31,
(in thousands)
2021
2020
(unaudited)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
64,133
72,183
Investments in marketable securities
5,967
6,663
Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts)
43,336
39,343
Other current assets
36,377
38,624
Inventories
20,442
22,622
170,255
179,435
Non- Current investments and other assets
Investments in affiliated companies
900
908
Investments in other companies
1,495
1,263
Other non-current assets
3,396
2,953
Deferred income taxes
12,268
11,910
Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement
13,798
13,558
31,857
30,592
Property and equipment, net
35,099
37,653
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
4,942
5,548
Intangible assets, net
18,460
19,382
Goodwill
39,716
39,862
Total assets
300,329
312,472
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)
US dollars
March 31,
December 31,
(in thousands)
2021
2020
(unaudited)
Current liabilities
Credit from banking institutions
17,220
20,388
Accounts payable
17,753
19,716
Deferred revenues
25,445
24,351
Obligation to purchase non-controlling interests
10,595
10,595
Other current liabilities
45,520
37,677
116,533
112,727
Non- Current liabilities
Long term loan
24,568
34,068
Liability for employee rights upon retirement
19,515
19,715
Deferred income taxes
2,356
2,494
Deferred revenues
8,773
8,536
Others non-current liabilities
2,261
2,692
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
2,078
2,341
59,551
69,846
Stockholders' equity
121,024
127,192
Non-controlling interests
3,221
2,707
Total equity
124,245
129,899
Total liabilities and equity
300,329
312,472
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
US dollars
(in thousands
Three months period
except per share data)
2021
2020
(unaudited)
Revenues:
Telematics services
45,619
48,976
Telematics products
21,746
19,398
67,365
68,374
Cost of revenues:
Telematics services
20,770
22,342
Telematics products
16,231
15,063
37,001
37,405
Gross profit
30,364
30,969
Research and development expenses
3,546
3,886
Selling and marketing expenses
2,957
3,059
General and administrative expenses
11,098
13,923
Other expenses (income), net
(12)
27
Operating income
12,775
10,074
Other expenses, net
(3)
(10)
Financing expenses, net
(993)
(654)
Income before income tax
11,779
9,410
Income tax expenses
(2,813)
(1,926)
Share in losses of affiliated companies ,net
(11)
(903)
Net income for the period
8,955
6,581
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
(694)
(214)
Net income attributable to the Company
8,261
6,367
Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Company's stockholders
0.40
0.31
Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)
20,813
20,813
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
US dollars
Three months period
(in thousands)
2021
2020
(unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income for the period
8,955
6,581
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
4,352
5,223
Interest and exchange rate on short and long term credit
(29)
(598)
Loss in respect of trading marketable securities
481
90
Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement, net
462
834
Share in losses of affiliated company, net
11
903
Deferred income taxes
(921)
798
Capital losses (gain) from sale of property and equipment, net
(4)
60
Increase in accounts receivable
(5,588)
(4,491)
Increase in other current and non-current assets
(520)
(528)
Decrease (increase) in inventories
1,660
(378)
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable
(956)
190
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues
1,821
(1,403)
Increase (decrease) in other current and non-current liabilities
(521)
3,380
Increase in obligation for purchase non-controlling interests
-
51
Net cash provided by operating activities
9,203
10,712
Cash flows from investment activities
Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon
retirement, net of withdrawals
(739)
(108)
Capital expenditures
(2,717)
(3,451)
Investments in affiliated and other companies
(282)
(496)
Investment in long term deposit
(79)
(22)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
221
166
Net cash used in investment activities
(3,596)
(3,911)
Cash flows from financing activities
Short term credit from banking institutions, net
(49)
2,660
Repayment of long term loan
(10,771)
(4,285)
Dividend paid
-
(5,050)
Dividend paid to non-controlling interest
(29)
-
Net cash used in in financing activities
(10,849)
(6,675)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(2,808)
(4,232)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(8,050)
(4,106)
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
72,183
53,964
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of period
64,133
49,858
Supplementary information on financing and investing activities not involving cash flows:
In March 2021, the Company declared a dividend in the amount of US$ 10 million. The dividend was paid on April 2021
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ituran-location-and-control-ltd-presents-results-for-the-first-quarter-of-2021-301298547.html
SOURCE Ituran Location and Control Ltd.