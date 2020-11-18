AZOUR, Israel, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN), today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of 2020.
Highlights of the third quarter of 2020
- Improved results versus the prior quarter, as the Company continues to successfully overcome some of the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic;
- Revenues of $60.3 million, an increase of 13% sequentially and a decline of 13% year over year; in local currencies revenues from subscription fees were at a similar level to that of the last year's quarter;
- EBITDA was $15.0 million; when excluding foreign exchange impacts, it would have been at a similar level to last year;
- Net income was $9.3 million, an increase of 45% year over year;
- Generated $13.6 million in quarterly operating cash flow; Ituran returns to a net cash position for the first time since its acquisition of RoadTrack in 2018;
- Total subscribers reached 1,752,000 at the end of the quarter; net increase of 13,000 in after-market subscribers and net decrease of 12,000 in the OEM business.
Management Comment
Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "We are happy with the improvement in our results in the third quarter, despite an environment which still remains difficult in many of our geographies due to the ongoing pandemic. While revenues were still below those of the third quarter last year, we are pleased with the resumption in our sequential growth. Furthermore, we are happy to report that our after-market subscriber base resumed its growth again, showing growth of 13,000 subscriber this quarter. Finally, the steps we took earlier this year as the effects of the pandemic became apparent, enabled us to reach similar operating profit compared with last year when excluding foreign exchange impact."
Mr. Sheratzky concluded, "Looking ahead, while the pandemic continues to have an impact, and the associated uncertainties are making it difficult to make predictions, we expect that the results of the fourth quarter will be similar to this quarter. Longer-term, I am confident that Ituran is very well positioned to emerge this period a stronger company with a platform for long-term sustainable and profitable growth."
Third quarter 2020 Results
Revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were $60.3 million, a decrease of 13% compared with revenues of $69.0 million in the third quarter of 2019.
The decrease in the revenue level was due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on new car sales, particularly in Brazil and other geographies in which Ituran operates. Furthermore, the higher average level of the US dollar exchange rate versus the Brazilian real during the quarter compared with the same period last year, reduced the overall revenue level in US dollar terms and had a negative impact on the revenue growth rate. In local currency terms, third quarter revenue declined by 6% year-over-year.
74% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees and 26% were from product revenues.
Revenues from subscription fees were $44.5 million, a decrease of 12% over third quarter 2019 revenues. In local currency terms, subscription fees declined by 2% year-over-year.
The subscriber base amounted to 1,752,000 as of September 30, 2020. This represents an increase of 1,000 net over that of the end of the prior quarter. During the quarter, there was an increase of 13,000 in the aftermarket subscriber base and a decline of 12,000 in the OEM subscriber base.
Product revenues were $15.9 million, a decrease of 15% compared with that of the third quarter of 2019. The decline was primarily due to limited installations of Ituran's products due to the Covid-19 pandemic shutdown implemented in many of the geographies in which Ituran operates, during most of the third quarter.
Gross profit for the quarter was $27.4 million (45.4% of revenues), a 14% decrease compared with gross profit of $31.9 million (46.2% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2019.
The gross margin in the quarter on subscription revenues was 54.9%, compared with 55.4% in the third quarter of 2019. The gross margin on products was 18.6%, compared with 21.5% in the third quarter of 2019.
Operating income for the quarter was $10.5 million (17.5% of revenues) compared with $11.9 million (17.2% of revenues) in the third quarter of last year. This is a decline of 11% year-over-year. In local currency terms, the operating income would have been similar to that of the third quarter 2019.
EBITDA for the quarter was $15.0 million (24.9% of revenues), a decrease of 14% compared with $17.5 million (25.4% of revenues) in the third quarter of last year. In local currency terms, the decline would have been 3% year over year.
Financial income for the quarter was $2.8 million compared with a financial expense of $0.8 million in the third quarter of last year. Held company, SaverOne, in Ituran has an 11% stake, became a public company listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in June 2020. As a result, the SaverOne holdings are measured by its quarter-end traded value and therefore any change in valuation between quarters are recorded as a financial gain or loss under the financial income line item in the profit and loss statement. In the quarter, SaverOne appreciated in value and Ituran recorded a financial income of $3.3 million from this holding.
Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $9.3 million (15.4% of revenues) or earnings per share of $0.45, a 45% increase compared with $6.4 million (9.3% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $0.30 in the third quarter of last year. In local currency terms, the gain would have been 58% year over year.
Cash flow from operations for the third quarter of 2020 was $13.6 million.
As of September 30, 2020, the Company had cash, including marketable securities, of $61.9 million and debt of $56.8 million, amounting to a net cash of $5.1 million. This is compared with cash, including marketable securities, of $54.3 million and debt of $67.9 million, amounting to a net debt of $13.6 million, as of December 31, 2019.
About Ituran
Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance industry and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.
Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to approaching 2 million subscribers using its location based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.
For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
US dollars
September 30,
December 31,
(in thousands)
2020
2019
(unaudited)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
61,836
53,964
Investments in marketable securities
100
358
Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts)
40,051
45,090
Other current assets
35,027
49,201
Inventories
23,391
25,537
160,405
174,150
Non- Current investments and other assets
Investments in affiliated companies
890
1,666
Investments in other companies
8,136
3,260
Other non-current assets
2,789
3,365
Deferred income taxes
10,653
10,385
Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement
12,320
11,476
34,788
30,152
Property and equipment, net
36,641
48,866
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
10,301
12,626
Intangible assets, net
19,593
23,355
Goodwill
39,594
50,086
Total assets
301,322
339,235
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)
US dollars
September 30,
December 31,
(in thousands)
2020
2019
(unaudited)
Current liabilities
Credit from banking institutions
20,380
18,110
Accounts payable
19,337
22,656
Deferred revenues
23,829
29,146
Obligation to purchase non-controlling interests
11,063
-
Other current liabilities
32,774
31,153
107,383
101,065
Non- Current liabilities
Long term loan
36,378
49,803
Liability for employee rights upon retirement
18,431
17,000
Deferred income taxes
2,584
2,867
Deferred revenues
8,276
9,763
Others non-current liabilities
2,577
241
Obligation to purchase non-controlling interests
-
11,743
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
7,347
10,839
75,593
102,256
Stockholders' equity
116,292
129,330
Non-controlling interests
2,054
6,584
Total equity
118,346
135,914
Total liabilities and equity
301,322
339,235
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
US dollars
US dollars
Nine month period
Three month period
(in thousands except per share data)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues:
Telematics services
137,185
155,086
44,478
50,261
Telematics products
44,829
58,755
15,851
18,734
182,014
213,841
60,329
68,995
Cost of revenues:
Telematics services
60,553
67,497
20,052
22,403
Telematics products
35,458
46,318
12,900
14,714
96,011
113,815
32,952
37,117
Gross profit
86,003
100,026
27,377
31,878
Research and development expenses
9,959
10,335
2,654
3,207
Selling and marketing expenses
8,428
9,593
2,529
3,290
General and administrative expenses
37,635
41,155
11,636
13,558
Impairment of goodwill
10,508
-
-
-
Impairment of intangible assets and other expenses (income), net
3,712
(72)
12
(77)
Operating income
15,761
39,015
10,546
11,900
Other income (expense), net
5
(37)
2
11
Financing income (expense), net
3,651
(2,701)
2,788
(847)
Income before income tax
19,417
36,277
13,336
11,064
Income tax expenses
(8,595)
(10,869)
(3,778)
(3,680)
Share in gains (losses) of affiliated companies, net
(858)
(2,781)
29
(810)
Net income for the period
9,964
22,627
9,587
6,574
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
(663)
(477)
(320)
(175)
Net income attributable to the Company
9,301
22,150
9,267
6,399
Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Company's stockholders
0.45
1.05
0.45
0.30
Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)
20,813
21,112
20,813
21,041
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
US dollars
US dollars
Nine month period
Three month period
(in thousands)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income for the period
9,964
22,627
9,587
6,574
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
14,310
17,210
4,484
5,631
Interest and exchange rate differences on loans
(423)
23
119
(8)
Losses (gain) in respect of trading marketable securities
(11)
210
5
208
Gain in respect of investments in other companies
(4,948)
-
(3,424)
-
Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement
1,350
1,294
455
115
Share in losses (gains) of affiliated companies, net
858
2,781
(29)
810
Deferred income taxes
(1,244)
252
(875)
269
Capital loss on sale of property and equipment, net
118
47
31
33
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable
1,505
6,526
(1,982)
1,968
Decrease in other current assets
4,647
1,115
1,698
(1,199)
Decrease in inventories
1,825
3,618
1,596
1,613
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable
198
(3,559)
2,443
(3,212)
Decrease in deferred revenues
(5,521)
(7,090)
(1,811)
(947)
Increase (decrease) in other current and non-current liabilities
7,453
(3,341)
1,275
(663)
Impairment of goodwill
10,508
-
-
-
Impairment of other intangible assets
3,661
-
-
-
Increase (decrease) in obligation for purchase non-controlling interests
(680)
967
18
265
Net cash provided by operating activities
43,570
42,680
13,590
11,457
Cash flows from investment activities
Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement, net of withdrawals
(790)
(1,117)
(427)
(161)
Capital expenditures
(7,506)
(13,658)
(1,927)
(3,283)
Investments in affiliated and other companies
(545)
(184)
(53)
-
Sale of marketable securities, net
269
1,454
269
-
Proceeds from (Investments in) deposits
(43)
(83)
(8)
69
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
223
203
27
168
Net cash used in investment activities
(8,392)
(13,385)
(2,119)
(3,207)
Cash flows from financing activities
Short term credit from banking institutions, net
2,614
387
(46)
998
Repayment of long term loan
(13,353)
(4,436)
(4,551)
(4,436)
Purchase of shares from minority shareholders
(750)
-
-
-
Dividend paid
(9,967)
(14,798)
-
(5,050)
Dividend paid to non-controlling interest
(1,461)
(1,557)
(1,461)
(748)
Acquisition of company shares purchased by a wholly owned subsidiary
-
(3,501)
-
(3,501)
Net cash used in financing activities
(22,917)
(23,905)
(6,058)
(12,737)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(4,389)
(534)
(359)
(1,650)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
7,872
4,856
5,054
(6,137)
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
53,964
51,398
56,782
62,391
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
61,836
56,254
61,836
56,254
