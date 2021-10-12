JERICHO, N.Y., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As many as 2,000 students on any given day this school year in Richland Two (South Carolina) and other school districts, and, in partnership with PNW BOCES, across the state of New York -- required to quarantine at home because of COVID-related concerns -- have been able to continue their studies uninterrupted, thanks to iTutor and its new Virtual Quarantine Classroom service featuring live, online, instruction provided by state-certified teachers.
In the Richland Two School District, Columbia, SC, iTutor is serving all 24 elementary schools, providing group classes in ELA and Math for eight hours each week throughout the school year. Students begin receiving academic support within 24 hours of starting their quarantine at home.
"iTutor's Virtual Quarantine Classroom has been an important partner in ensuring that students continue to receive premier learning experiences even when they must be away from school due to the pandemic," said Richland Two Superintendent Dr. Baron R. Davis.
"When we realized we would once again be faced with challenges related to COVID-19 and quarantining, we knew we needed to think differently," said PNW BOCES Education Technology Coordinator Jennifer Harriton-Wilson, Ed.D. "Together with iTutor, we envisioned QuaranTeam, a program that offers students the ability to access a teacher and learning opportunities immediately upon being put on quarantine."
The iTutor Virtual Classroom features state certified teachers who provide pre-scheduled drop-in homework help and live instruction in subjects, frequency and duration of coverage as prioritized by each school district. Students receive instruction from iTutor teachers while they complete assignments from their classroom teachers.
"Like everyone else connected with education, iTutor celebrated the return to in-person instruction," said iTutor CEO Ysiad Ferreiras. "But the persistence of the pandemic has meant that thousands of students exposed to the virus must quarantine at home. With Virtual Quarantine Classroom, iTutor is committed to being their educational lifeline."
About iTutor
iTutor partners with school districts nationwide to meet their educational goals and to make high quality, virtual education accessible to any student, anywhere. Accredited by Cognia, iTutor's community of state-certified educators provide live, personalized online instruction to more than 2,000 students each day.
