HAMILTON, Ohio, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ivan Lopez is pleased to announce the launch of his new professional painting company – Fresh Coat Painters of Fairfield. This new locally-owned-and-operated franchise serves Hamilton, Middletown, Fairfield, Trenton and the surrounding areas.
"When you hire someone to paint your home, you want to know you're bringing in someone trustworthy who will do high-quality work. My team and I treat every home with respect and we're background-checked, bonded, insured and offer a warranty. We want our clients to count on us for their next project and that starts with building a relationship with them– not just doing a job," Lopez said.
Fresh Coat Painters of Fairfield offers painting services including interior and exterior painting, sealing and staining; popcorn ceiling and wallpaper removal; faux painting; agricultural painting; garage epoxy; drywall repair; gutter cleaning and more. Fresh Coat Painters has a national product partnership with Sherwin-Williams®, so products are guaranteed to be high quality.
Lopez was raised in New York City and attended George Washington High School. He moved to Ohio in 2005 he and his wife have been part of the Middletown community for the last 16 years. He owned and operated his own independent painting company before joining Fresh Coat Painters.
"I was looking for a way to grow my business in order to serve additional clients, create local jobs and be more involved in the community. Fresh Coat Painters has a great reputation in the painting industry and, by being a franchise owner, I now have a national team in my corner," Lopez said.
As part of the company's commitment to service, Fresh Coat Painters has a 24/7 receptionist, online scheduling and free detailed quotes, and they only use high-quality materials. Fresh Coat Painters also offers a 3-3-3 customer service pledge, which means calls will be answered by a live person within three rings, a quote will be delivered within three days (customer schedule permitting) and the job will be started within three weeks.
Fresh Coat Painters was founded in 2004 as part of Strategic Franchising Systems. Since 2015, Fresh Coat Painters has been included in the Bond's Top 100 and named to Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list. Fresh Coat Painters is also part of the International Franchise Association, the Small Business Association's Franchise Registry, VetFran and Minority Fran. Fresh Coat Painters of Fairfield is bonded and insured.
For more information about Fresh Coat Painters of Fairfield, call 513-912-2754, email ILopez@FreshCoatPainters.com or visit https://www.freshcoatpainters.com/fairfield/.
