Tenants of Ivanhoé Cambridge shopping centres in Canada will benefit from one year of free access to Lightspeed Retail or Lightspeed Restaurant
MONTRÉAL, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Leading cloud-based point-of-sale solution provider Lightspeed POS Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD) announced today a partnership with real estate industry leader Ivanhoé Cambridge (IC) to bring free and fully-integrated cloud services, including Lightspeed Retail and Lightspeed Restaurant, to small and medium-sized tenants and restaurateurs with locations in Ivanhoé Cambridge Canadian shopping centers.
"During these unprecedented times, it's important to support our tenants. We understand that consumer expectations and shopping habits are evolving," said Natahlie Palladitcheff, President and Chief Executive Officer at Ivanhoé Cambridge. "This is an opportunity, and we are proud to partner with Lightspeed to offer a safe, fluid and trusted omnichannel sales solution to our tenants wishing to serve the communities in which our shopping centres are located."
As economies gradually resume across the country, the partnership between the two Canadian-based companies will support businesses by offering Ivanhoé Cambridge small and medium tenants and restaurateurs, with a local or regional footprint with nascent eCommerce operations, with one-year free access to an integrated, omnichannel sales solution. Tenants will also have access to modules such as Lightspeed eCommerce and Lightspeed Delivery built within the retail and restaurant platforms, respectively.
"Our goal is to ensure the small and medium-sized businesses in our cities – who are integral to the local economies – have access to the tools they need to be successful through these significant changes in consumer behaviour and as regulations for a staggered re-opening of retail centres and store fronts begin," said JP Chauvet, President, Lightspeed POS Inc. "An omnichannel sales platform will support their needs in the short-term, while also fuelling the big picture as we look ahead to a post-COVID environment."
What the Partnership Means for Retailers who Adopt Lightspeed Retail:
- An omnichannel point of sale (POS) solution that includes Lightspeed eCommerce and opens inventory to an increasingly digitally savvy consumer base
- Must-have tools to engage customers, including comprehensive loyalty programs, synchronized inventory management, and built-in reports with real-time sales data
- Integration of local and national parcel delivery, via eCommerce
What the Partnership Means for Restaurants who Adopt Lightspeed Restaurant:
- Lightspeed Delivery integration options to Uber Eats, and other local food delivery services
- Reach more customers by maximizing delivery zones, customizing a takeout menu, connecting to social media, and using data to understand ordering patterns
- Options such as self-order kiosks or tableside service with an iPad POS system for in-restaurant experiences when doors reopen
The launch of the partnership follows the announcement of new initiatives from Lightspeed to help SMBs sustain and protect their business during COVID-19, including, namely, select free services for three months, an online resource guide, free online webinars with industry experts, and the #LightspeedLocal campaign reimbursing employees up to $500 in local currency on purchases made from any Lightspeed retail or restaurant customer.
About Lightspeed
Lightspeed (TSX: LSPD) powers small and medium-sized businesses with its cloud-based, omni-channel commerce platforms in over 100 countries around the world. With smart, scalable, and dependable point of sale systems, Lightspeed provides all-in-one solutions that help restaurants and retailers sell across channels, manage operations, engage with consumers, accept payments, and grow their business.
Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Lightspeed is trusted by favorite local businesses, where the community goes to shop and dine. Lightspeed has offices in Canada, USA, Europe, and Australia.
For more information, please visit: www.lightspeedhq.com
On social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter
About Ivanhoé Cambridge
Ivanhoé Cambridge develops and invests in high-quality real estate properties, projects and companies that are shaping the urban fabric in dynamic cities around the world. It does so responsibly, with a view to generate long-term performance. Ivanhoé Cambridge is committed to creating living spaces that foster the well-being of people and communities, while reducing its environmental footprint.
Ivanhoé Cambridge invests alongside strategic partners and major real estate funds that are leaders in their markets. Through subsidiaries and partnerships, the Company holds interests in more than 1,000 buildings, primarily in the industrial and logistics, office, residential and retail sectors. Ivanhoé Cambridge held C$64 billion in real estate assets as at December 31, 2019 and is a real estate subsidiary of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (cdpq.com), one of Canada's leading institutional fund managers.