WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy (Ivy), a national leader in outpatient physical, occupational, and speech therapy services, is proud to share that it has expanded in-network coverage with Aetna. As of May 1, Aetna members in New York have in-network benefits at all Ivy Rehab Network locations in the state. This includes Ivy's partner on Long Island, Peak Performance Physical Therapy.
"We are very excited to expand our partnership with Aetna into New York State," said Troy Bage, Ivy's COO. "By joining Aetna's New York provider network, we are opening the door for even more patients to access the best-in-class therapy services that Ivy provides. Whether our New York-based patients visit an Ivy Rehab clinic or a Peak Performance facility, we are proud to be able to offer an ever-growing variety of both payor options and therapy options to ensure that patients get the treatment they need, when and where they need it."
Ivy's 19 facilities in New York are conveniently located in Dutchess, Putnam, Westchester, Nassau, and Suffolk Counties. With best-in-class care and an unparalleled patient experience at the forefront, Ivy Rehab Network therapists provide one-on-one treatment with state-of-the-art equipment. All Ivy Rehab and Peak Performance clinics offer appointments within 24 hours, with or without a prescription.
About Ivy Rehab
Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of over 225 best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy and ABA clinics located throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Southeast regions of the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network consists of multiple brands all dedicated to providing exceptional care and personalized treatment to get patients feeling better, faster. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth via the ongoing investment in great new partners who embrace our mission, vision, and values as well as a culture of being "All About the People."
About Aetna
Aetna, a CVS Health business, serves an estimated 39 million people with information and resources to help them make better informed decisions about their health care. Aetna offers a broad range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health plans, and medical management capabilities, Medicaid health care management services, workers' compensation administrative services and health information technology products and services. Aetna's customers include employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups and expatriates.
