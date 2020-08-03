CHANHASSEN, Minn., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IWCO Direct, a leading provider of data-driven direct marketing solutions, has added two executives with strategic industry experience to its team. Stephen Flood has joined the company as executive vice president–sales, with Sherri Bonacci joining as senior vice president of supply chain and competitive improvement planning.
"Stephen and Sherri are highly accomplished and well-respected, and will play instrumental roles in helping us maximize IWCO Direct's position as a market leader and achieve our aggressive growth and cost reduction objectives," noted John Ashe, CEO of IWCO Direct. "We are excited to add their experience and skillsets to efforts to increase client satisfaction and expand into new markets."
Flood brings more than 20 years of senior management experience to his new role in a variety of positions, including sales and operations. He will help IWCO Direct develop and implement short-term and long-range strategies that grow market share, drive sales, enhance results, and strengthen the IWCO Direct brand. Most recently, Flood served as chief executive officer at Universal Wilde, a marketing services provider specializing in the healthcare, insurance, financial services, education, retail, and secured materials industries. Flood is a member of multiple organizations that focus on direct marketing, postal issues, technology, and graphic communications.
In her new role at IWCO Direct, Bonacci will focus on aligning cost improvement initiatives as part of the company's overall growth strategy. Her responsibilities will include driving the company's supply chain as a sustainable competitive advantage and achieving optimal performance at the lowest cost of ownership. Prior to joining IWCO Direct, Bonacci spent more than 20 years with the Rosemount Division of Emerson Process Management in positions of increasing responsibility, including vice president & general manager of a $200M business unit, and director, America operations, for another $300M segment of the business. Most recently, she served as president and partner at US Luminaire, LLC. Bonacci has a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of North Dakota, and an MBA with a dual emphasis in Finance and Marketing from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota.
Bonacci serves in an advisory capacity for several local charities, including the Twin Cities United Way Women's Leadership Council, and in 2016 was recognized as one of the Top 50 Women in Business by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.
About IWCO Direct
As a leading provider of data-driven direct marketing solutions, IWCO Direct's Power your Marketing™ approach drives response across all marketing channels to create new and more loyal customers. The company's full range of services includes strategy, creative, and execution for omnichannel marketing campaigns, along with one of the industry's most sophisticated postal logistics strategies for direct mail. Through Mail-Gard®, IWCO Direct offers business continuity and disaster recovery services to protect against unexpected business interruptions, along with providing print and mail outsourcing services. The company is ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Management System (ISMS) certified through BSI, reflecting its commitment to data security. Stay current on direct marketing trends, industry news, postal regulations, and more by subscribing to IWCO Direct's SpeakingDIRECT blog.
IWCO Direct is a wholly owned subsidiary of Steel Connect, Inc., a publicly traded diversified holding company (Nasdaq Global Select Market symbol "STCN"); Steel Connect, Inc. has two wholly owned subsidiaries, IWCO Direct and ModusLink Corporation. For more information, please visit About Steel Connect, Inc.