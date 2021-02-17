CHANHASSEN, Minn., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IWCO Direct, a leading provider of data-driven direct marketing solutions, announced Ted Grigg has joined the company as vice president, marketing strategy. Grigg's extensive experience as a senior level executive leading multichannel marketing programs will bring significant insight and value to client campaigns.
With more than 30 years of experience in strategic analysis and development, Grigg will partner with IWCO Direct's Senior Vice President, Marketing Strategy and Analytics, Wes Sparling, to lead client campaign strategy and help guide creative execution and production of omnichannel campaigns. His leadership will be instrumental in helping clients build successful marketing programs that increase response rates and drive a higher return on marketing investment (ROMI).
Grigg's accomplishments span multiple industries, including non-profit, healthcare, technology, financial services, retail, and travel. He most recently served as a Principal of DMCG, LLC, where he helped clients integrate data-driven direct mail into effective omnichannel marketing campaigns, providing creative development, project management, and back-end analysis. Grigg has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Abilene Christian University and has authored several white papers and articles related to role of the direct marketing in numerous industries.
About IWCO Direct
As a leading provider of data-driven direct marketing solutions, IWCO Direct's Power your Marketing™ approach drives response across all marketing channels to create new and more loyal customers. The company's full range of services includes strategy, creative, and execution for omnichannel marketing campaigns, along with one of the industry's most sophisticated postal logistics strategies for direct mail. Through Mail-Gard®, IWCO Direct offers business continuity and disaster recovery services to protect against unexpected business interruptions, along with providing print and mail outsourcing services. The company is ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Management System (ISMS) certified through BSI, reflecting its commitment to data security. Stay current on direct marketing trends, industry news, postal regulations, and more by subscribing to IWCO Direct's SpeakingDIRECT blog.
IWCO Direct is a wholly owned subsidiary of Steel Connect, Inc., a publicly traded diversified holding company (Nasdaq Global Select Market symbol "STCN"); Steel Connect, Inc. has two wholly owned subsidiaries, IWCO Direct and ModusLink Corporation. For more information, please visit About Steel Connect, Inc.
