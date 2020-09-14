- Infinity Water Solutions' first facility is now providing water disposal and recycling solutions to the Northern Delaware Basin. - The Federal 128 facility is currently taking produced and flowback volumes and has formed key regional partnerships to emphasize efficiency and stability. - "SitePro's real-time, cloud-based IoT platform creates automation and remote monitoring options for IWS, which in turn provides for increased operational efficiencies translating to greater savings for our clients." - Chris Caudill, President, Infinity Water Services.