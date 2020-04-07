SAN MATEO, Calif., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IXL Learning, the K-12 personalized learning platform used by 9 million students, today announced that it has hired Don Back as its Vice President of Sales.
Back brings to IXL almost three decades of experience in the education field, and will be in charge of accelerating sales worldwide and expanding a strong team that will continue to meet the needs of the K-12 market.
"Don's impressive track record shows his ability to boost sales, foster relationships and provide excellent leadership," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning. "We are pleased to welcome him to IXL and know his wealth of industry knowledge will be a valuable asset as we tackle our ambitious and exciting goals."
Before joining IXL, Back served as Senior Vice President of Sales at Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. During his tenure there, Back was responsible for field and inside sales, sales support, sales strategy and business development. Previously, as Vice President of Sales and Marketing at The Grow Network, a McGraw-Hill company, he led marketing, sales and customer success. In addition, Back has held the role of Executive Director at Educational Testing Service, where he started a national sales and marketing force for the company's K-12 subsidiary.
"I am excited to join IXL because of their true understanding of how to leverage technology in the classroom and at home," said Back. "IXL's intuitive, adaptive platform is unmatched in the industry and I can't wait to bring this solution to even more students and educators."
Back earned his B.A. in Psychology and M.S. in Education from the University of Dayton. He assumed his role at IXL on April 6.
Founded in 1998, IXL Learning's flagship product is IXL, a personalized learning platform that helps every student become a strong, confident learner. Featuring a comprehensive K-12 curriculum, the IXL Real-Time Diagnostic, personalized guidance and actionable analytics, IXL is proven to improve learning outcomes for all students. The IXL family of products also includes Education.com, ABCya, and Vocabulary.com.
