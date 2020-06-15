HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IXS Coatings, global leader in high-performance, proprietary protective coatings for automotive, manufacturing and industrial operations, has announced Barry J. McConway as its new president. As president of IXS Coatings, Mr. McConway is responsible for the global leadership and the strategic direction for the company's executive management team and the operational strategies for the brands within its portfolio. He is also in charge of directing IXS Coating's short- and long-term goals, operational and sales strategies, corporate finances, human resources, and developing business at a manufacturing, industrial and retail level.
"It is an honor to be named president of IXS Coatings. I am energized by the opportunity to bring new leadership to the company and continue providing world class support to our global network of coatings applicators," said Barry J. McConway, president of IXS Coatings. "This is an extraordinary time for the company, and I look forward to building the next phase of IXS Coatings."
Prior to assuming the role of president, Mr. McConway served as the executive vice president of IXS Coatings and Ultimate Linings LTD where he provided strategic direction of corporate finances, human resource policy and procedures and strategic business planning. He also helped Ultimate Linings diversify its market penetration beyond automotive into key industrial and manufacturing application initiatives including gas and oil industries, construction, and erosion and abrasion protection industries.
Mr. McConway has 30 years of experience in the automotive industry in various critical roles with Toyota Motor Sales USA, Toyota Financial Services, Gulf States Financial Services and Sky Alland Marketing. While serving as vice president marketing and product development for Gulf States Financial Services, he was responsible for the total rebranding of the organization and launch of new products. Mr. McConway's full biography can be found at https://linex.com/about.
About IXS Coatings
IXS Coatings (www.IXSCoatings.com) is a global leader in high-performance, proprietary protective coatings engineered to enhance manufacturing and industrial operations. Combining the worldwide experience and prominence of the Ultimate Linings® and LINE-X® Protective Coatings brands – from proven impact on commercial work trucks; military/defense; oil and gas; light and heavy industrial; agricultural; marine; to countless other custom applications – IXS Coatings offers customers an extensive selection of scientifically-advanced coating solutions that deliver military-grade durability and superior aesthetic customization options. Headquartered in Huntsville, Ala., IXS operates a world class research and development laboratory dedicated to the continued engineering of new, propriety coating products. The lab is accredited with the globally recognized ISO 17025:2005 certification for the competence of testing and calibration laboratories.