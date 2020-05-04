Receives Support of Key Stakeholders to Convert Approximately $1.65 Billion of the Company's Funded Debt to Equity Secures Commitments for $400 million in New Money Debtor-in-Possession Financing From Existing Lenders Madewell to Remain Part of J.Crew Group, Inc. E-commerce Businesses, Representing More Than 50% of Total Revenues, Continue to Operate in Normal Course; Retail Stores to Reopen as COVID-19 Public Health Restrictions Lift Company Voluntarily Commences Prearranged Chapter 11 Proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia to Implement Restructuring