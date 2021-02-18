CHARLESTOWN, Ind., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Representatives of One Southern Indiana (1si), working in partnership with the River Ridge Development Authority and J. Knipper and Company, Inc. (Knipper), announced today the expansion of the current Knipper distribution center at 1250 Patrol Road.
The expansion of this facility will consist of an additional 150,000-square-foot of space, including a refrigerator which can hold 1,500 pallets and a drive-in freezer. The company, which provides complete supply chain services to the U.S. pharmaceutical industry and is the largest provider of samples management services, anticipates making a capital investment of $17.4 million and increasing its workforce by 38 employees by the end of 2024.
Knipper's CEO Mike Laferrera stated, "Our mission is to work with our clients to create solutions that are strategically designed, faithfully executed, and driven by market insight and data to ensure maximum return on our clients' investments, and ultimately to improve people's lives. The expansion of our Charlestown, Ind., facility will help us work toward that, and we appreciate the State of Indiana, the City of Charlestown, River Ridge Commerce Center and 1si for helping us expand to meet new demands."
The company, which established the Charlestown distribution center in 2016, was founded in 1986, and it is headquartered in Lakewood, N.J. Known for being an integral part of the communities in which it is located, Knipper has been awarded the Clara Barton Corporate Humanitarian Award by the American Red Cross and the Corporate Citizen of the Year award by Catholic Charities for volunteer efforts by Knipper employees.
Mayor of Charlestown, Dr. Treva Hodges, said, "On behalf of the City of Charlestown, I'd like to congratulate J. Knipper and Company on their recent announcement. It is always great news for Charlestown when a company like Knipper announces the addition of more than 35 jobs with wages 25 percent above the Clark County average. We wish them the best of luck and stand ready to assist in any way we can."
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered Knipper up to $400,000 in conditional tax credits based on the company's job creation plans. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired.
"Indiana has a legacy of life sciences excellence with companies like Knipper continuing to grow in our state," said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger. "Approximately 2,100 life sciences companies in Indiana employ 56,000 Hoosiers, and as a state, we'll keep providing a top-ranked business environment so companies like Knipper have the confidence to invest in their Indiana operations and add high-quality career opportunities."
Located between Charlestown and Jeffersonville, Ind., Knipper's facility is situated in the River Ridge Commerce Center, a world-class 6,000-acre business and manufacturing park under development along the Ohio River, across from Louisville, Ky. Recently, the River Ridge Commerce Center reported increased employment, expanded development and generated an increase of $2.5 billion in economic output in 2019 alone — the largest output from the business park since it opened.
"We are ecstatic that Knipper has decided to expand and reinvest in its operations at the River Ridge Commerce Center. When the company opened at River Ridge, we knew it was the kind of innovative, growth-oriented employer that could thrive in a new home at River Ridge," said Jerry Acy, executive director of the River Ridge Commerce Center. "The River Ridge Development Authority will continue to invest in infrastructure and amenities, so River Ridge remains an appealing location for Knipper and other firms serving the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries."
"Five years ago, we welcomed Knipper into the Southern Indiana business community, and this will be the company's second expansion since the initial build in 2016. While that kind of success is due to the hard work of Knipper's employees and forward-thinking management, we believe choosing to locate and grow within the River Ridge Commerce Center, and the State of Indiana itself, contributed to the active growth the company has experienced. As always, 1si is happy to have played a small role in this notable achievement and looks forward to working with Knipper in the future," said 1si President and CEO Wendy Dant Chesser.
About J. Knipper and Company, Inc.:
For 35 years, J. Knipper and Company, Inc. has been purpose-built on a strong foundation of healthcare service, support, and excellence. The largest U.S. provider of sampling distribution, Knipper also provides prescriber validation, sample accountability, web ordering solutions and third-party logistics services to the Pharmaceutical and Life Science Industries. The company has locations throughout New Jersey, Indiana, Florida, and California. For more information on J. Knipper and Company, please visit http://www.knipper.com.
About One Southern Indiana:
One Southern Indiana (1si) was formed in July of 2006 as the economic development organization and chamber of commerce serving Clark and Floyd counties. 1si's mission is to help businesses thrive in the Southern Indiana and metro area.
Since its inception, the organization has evolved to include a three-prong approach to serve its members and investors. Business Resources, as the chamber side of the organization, encompasses membership, signature events and programs which support and encourage business growth; Economic Development works to grow the regional economy through the attraction of new commerce and assists with retention and expansion of existing businesses; Advocacy supports businesses at the government level by engaging in the initiatives to preserve, protect and promote a business friendly environment free of obstacles to growth and development of commerce. For more information on One Southern Indiana, visit http://www.1si.org.
