OMAHA, Neb., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a result of J.P. Morgan changing the format of their conference to virtual only, Jennifer Hamann, chief financial officer, and Jim Vena, chief operating officer, of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP), will no longer be presenting at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference at 8:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in New York City.
ABOUT UNION PACIFIC
Union Pacific Railroad is the principal operating company of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP). One of America's most recognized companies, Union Pacific Railroad connects 23 states in the western two-thirds of the country by rail, providing a critical link in the global supply chain. The railroad's diversified business mix is classified into its Bulk, Industrial and Premium business groups. Union Pacific serves many of the fastest-growing U.S. population centers, operates from all major West Coast and Gulf Coast ports to eastern gateways, connects with Canada's rail systems and is the only railroad serving all six major Mexico gateways. Union Pacific provides value to its roughly 10,000 customers by delivering products in a safe, reliable, fuel-efficient and environmentally responsible manner.