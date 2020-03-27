ARLINGTON, Va., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO) announced today that J.T. Lane, MPH, will serve as ASTHO's chief population health and innovation officer. In this role, he will direct a portfolio of ASTHO programs including work in support of state and territorial partnerships to end the HIV epidemic, state and territorial public health capacity building, rural health innovation, and primary care and public health integration.
Lane has extensive experience leading and advising state public health and healthcare improvement initiatives. He has spent the last four years working with local and state public health departments, Medicaid agencies, health plans, pharmaceutical companies, and other private sector organizations on a variety of population health initiatives, having most recently served as a director in the health strategy practice at Guidehouse, formerly Navigant. Prior to 2016, Lane served as Louisiana's state health official, where he led a variety of innovative efforts to improve the state's health.
"J.T. has been both a member of ASTHO as well as an active alumni contributor to our work of strengthening and supporting state and territorial health leaders and our nation's public health system," says Michael Fraser, ASTHO's chief executive officer. "He brings a great deal of experience and knowledge of our members and our staff to the team. We look forward to him bringing innovation across ASTHO and ideas to help focus healthcare systems and health plans on new ways to promote wellness and prevent disease in partnership with public health."
"I am truly excited and humbled by the opportunity to join the ASTHO team as we advance the impact of state and territorial health officials and the agencies they lead," says Lane. "The 24/7 work of state health department leaders and staff positively impact and safeguard so many aspects of the lives of millions across our country. I'm looking forward to working with ASTHO members, staff, and partners across the country to seek and develop innovative solutions to solve complex public health challenges."
Prior to serving as assistant secretary for public health in Louisiana, Lane served as the health departments chief of staff. There he led a variety of efforts, including Medicaid managed care approval and implementation, a statewide wellness program, and disaster response. Lane has served in consulting and full-time roles for a variety of organizations, including Fortune 500s, technology start-ups, nonprofits, and government organizations across the country. Lane received his master's degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Public Health and his bachelor's degree from Louisiana State University. In his home state, he previously volunteered in local efforts to combat HIV transmission and took part in efforts to reform many areas of the public sector in southeast Louisiana post-Katrina.
ASTHO is the national nonprofit organization representing the public health agencies of the United States, the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia, as well as the more than 100,000 public health professionals these agencies employ. ASTHO members, the chief health officials of these jurisdictions, are dedicated to formulating and influencing sound public health policy and to ensuring excellence in state-based public health practice.