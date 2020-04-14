NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) recently welcomed former members of Jacket River Consulting to the Turnaround and Restructuring Strategy practice of Transaction Advisory Services. Jacket River is a professional service and strategic capital firm primarily serving mid- to large-cap private equity portfolio companies and focusing on turnaround operations while maximizing value to create sustainable businesses.
"The Jacket River team's experience and skills are broadly applicable not only to our Turnaround and Restructuring Strategy practice but the growth of all our related services," said Bill Casey, EY Americas Vice Chair — Transaction Advisory Services. "While they have particular experience in consumer products, these colleagues also bring significant knowledge in energy, life sciences, automotive and infrastructure services projects."
The team of turnaround professionals joining EY has strong experience in running and improving day-to-day operations in stressed and distressed situations and is headed by Gil Valadez, David Jerneycic and Tom McArdle, according to US Restructuring Leader Gaurav Malhotra.
"Their focus on delivering tangible, value-enhancing results in dysfunctional environments makes them ideal team members," he added. "They will enhance the diversity of our collective skill set as we lead our clients through new challenges."
