SAN DIEGO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jacko Law Group, PC ("JLG"), a San Diego-based law firm that provides securities and corporate counsel to the financial industry, announced that it has added Director of Operations, counsel Alicia M. Bond, with practice areas that include firm strategy, business operations, corporate law and governance matters, and strategic growth and planning.
"Alicia's relationship-first mindset is second nature to everything she does, and it has proven results for the firms and clients she services," said Michelle L. Jacko, Founder and Managing Partner of Jacko Law Group, PC. "Alicia offers JLG clients, external partners and our internal team a multi-faceted strategic approach that consistently delivers an optimal experience," Jacko added.
Prior to joining JLG, Ms. Bond served on the corporate legal team for Welk Resorts as Compliance Manager and Legal Executive Assistant to SVP, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Among her skills, Board management, compliance, and corporate governance, Ms. Bond has practiced law for more than 15 years and has been an experienced litigator and trial attorney for law firms in Florida, Illinois, and Mississippi.
Ms. Bond has handled both criminal and civil matters with practice areas including breach of contract, construction law, corporate law, employment law, family law, insurance claims, lemon law, non-profit management, personal injury, trusts and estate, as well as other general business matters.
"It is an exciting time to join the amazing JLG Team," said Ms. Bond. "I am honored to work alongside a group of trusted, well-known thought leaders in securities, M&A, and corporate compliance. As we continue to build a strong foundation for our clients, we are committed to growth and consistently looking for opportunities for improvement as we work diligently together and to create new innovative solutions."
Ms. Bond earned her Juris Doctor from Stetson University College of Law and her Master of Business Administration from Stetson University. She also received her undergraduate degree in Legal Studies from the University of Central Florida.
"In this role, I am focused on exceptional service – how we can improve our client servicing and make a difference that directly and positively impacts the results that we achieve for our clients," Bond added. "The JLG Team is ready to help create the future for our clients as we continue to provide personalized services and winning legal strategy. Whether you are an investment advisor or looking to expand your business offerings."
Ms. Bond is high-energy and possesses a strong work ethic. She is passionate about advocacy, leadership, and making a difference by helping others. She aims to make an impact and serve others through mentorship, non-profit work, and philanthropy. She currently serves as Board Member and Development Co-Chair for the Chicano Federation of San Diego County. When she is not at work, she loves spending time with family, traveling, and practicing yoga.
##############################################################
About Jacko Law Group
Jacko Law Group, PC is a full-service dedicated team of professionals with extensive expertise in the securities, corporate and financial industries. Jacko Law Group, PC serves registered investment advisers, broker-dealers, private equity firms, hedge funds, investment companies, financial advisors and corporate organizations of all sizes across America with headquarters in San Diego and additional offices in other major markets, including Los Angeles and San Francisco. Jacko Law Group, PC offers tailored, comprehensive legal services to registered investment advisers, broker-dealers, private equity and hedge funds, financial professionals and organizations of all sizes. From SEC regulatory exams and investment adviser counsel to private equity concerns and general corporate counsel, our team is well-equipped to provide the sophisticated legal insight and advocacy our clients require. Jacko Law Group, PC, its Managing Partner & Founder, Michelle Jacko is a proud member of the National Association of Women Lawyers® (NAWL). Jacko Law Group, PC is a team of like-minded legal professionals, trusted partners and thought leaders who bring deep industry knowledge and experience to the table. For more information, please visit http://www.jackolg.com.
Contact:
Aimee Lastrella
Marketing Specialist
Jacko Law Group PC
T: 619.298.2880 | F: 619.298.2882
Media Contact
Aimee Lastrella, Jacko Law Group PC, 619.298.2880, aimee.lastrella@jackolg.com
SOURCE Jacko Law Group PC