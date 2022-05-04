San Diego-based securities and corporate M&A firm strengthens industry-leading legal team with well-versed FINRA Regulatory, private fund, real estate, corporate counsel
SAN DIEGO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jacko Law Group, PC ("JLG"), a San Diego-based law firm that provides securities and corporate counsel to the financial industry and beyond, announced that it has added Senior Attorney Michael Blackburn. Mr. Blackburn's practice areas include SEC and FINRA Regulatory Counsel, Corporate Law, Governance and Due Diligence, Real Estate Law, and Intellectual Property.
"We are very excited to have another highly experienced securities regulatory counsel joining Jacko Law Group," said Michelle L. Jacko, Founder and Managing Partner of Jacko Law Group, PC. "Michael's years of success and experience in securities and corporate law, and specifically the broker-dealer space, enables him to advocate strategically with clients and the firm."
"I am honored to be working alongside attorneys who are industry thought-leaders in securities, M&A, and corporate law," said Blackburn. "I am thrilled to bring my skill set and areas of expertise to this knowledgeable group of professionals. I look forward to aiding clients and collaborating with the Jacko Law Group team towards solutions for advancement and innovation within the industry," Blackburn added.
Mr. Blackburn has served as Chief Compliance Officer and legal counsel for multiple FINRA and SEC-regulated entities. Michael is a seasoned leader, holding his Anti-Money Laundering Specialist Certification ("CAMS") and FINRA series 7, 24, and 63 licenses.
Prior to joining JLG, Mr. Blackburn served as outside general counsel for TENICA and Associates LLC, where he oversaw legal matters for the well-known IT-consulting firm. Michael's specialties included intellectual property, real estate and corporate law matters. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President of Compliance and a Chief Compliance Officer for multiple investment advisory and broker-dealer firms in New York City. These firms included Rockefeller Capital Management, PJ Solomon Securities LLC, and DeMatteo Research LLC. It was within these positions that he developed a deep passion and understanding for the financial securities industry.
"I am excited about this opportunity, and I am thrilled to be working with Michelle and the rest of the Jacko Law Group team," said Blackburn. "How they apply their knowledge and experience within the corporate law and across multiple industry is exciting, and I am thrilled to be joining the team."
Mr. Blackburn earned his Juris Doctor (J.D.) from the Touro School of Law in 2014, graduating with a 4.0 GPA and where he received the CALI Award for Oral Argument Skill.
Mr. Blackburn also was an Editor of the Law Review. Previous to graduating from the Touro School of Law, Michael received a Bachelor of Arts in English from Hofstra University in 2011. He is currently admitted and in good standing with the NY State Bar.
About Jacko Law Group
Jacko Law Group, PC is a full-service dedicated team of professionals with extensive expertise in the securities, corporate and financial industries. Jacko Law Group, PC serves registered investment advisers, broker-dealers, private equity firms, hedge funds, investment companies, financial advisors, and corporate organizations of all sizes across America with headquarters in San Diego and additional offices in other major markets, including Los Angeles and San Francisco. Jacko Law Group, PC offers tailored, comprehensive legal services to registered investment advisers, broker-dealers, private equity and hedge funds, financial professionals and organizations of all sizes. From SEC regulatory exams and investment adviser counsel to private equity concerns and general corporate counsel, our team is well-equipped to provide the sophisticated legal insight and advocacy our clients require. Jacko Law Group, PC, its Managing Partner & Founder, Michelle Jacko is a proud member of the National Association of Women Lawyers® (NAWL). Jacko Law Group, PC is a team of like-minded legal professionals, trusted partners and thought leaders who bring deep industry knowledge and experience to the table. For more information, please visit http://www.jackolg.com.
