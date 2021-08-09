WASHINGTON, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hill & Ponton announced today the addition of attorney Stacey Clark to the firm's growing legal team. In her career, Ms. Clark has represented veterans before the Veterans Administration, Board of Veterans Appeals, the Court of Appeals for Veterans' Claims, and other federal courts. In the past thirty years, Hill & Ponton have handled more than 30,000 claims and recovered more than $300 million on behalf of its clients
Before joining Hill & Ponton, Stacey Clark specialized in veterans and social security disability claims during her time as a senior attorney with Morgan and Morgan. She was named a "Florida Rising Star" by the Florida Super Lawyers Magazine from 2014 – 2016, and in 2018. The professional honor is awarded to only 2.5% of lawyers in the state. Ms. Clark was the only lawyer recognized in the practice area of Veterans Law.
"Stacey Clark brings a depth of knowledge about veterans and social security disability benefits law, combined with more than 10 years of hands-on experience in the field," said Matthew Hill, Managing Partner, Hill & Ponton. "She has dedicated her career to helping veterans get the benefits they have earned, and we are honored to have her join the growing national team at Hill & Ponton."
A native Floridian, Stacey attended the University of Florida where she received a Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Arts degree, both with honors, in 2000. Ms. Clark also attended the University of Florida College of Law, where she graduated with honors in 2003. During her time in law school, she received three book awards and authored a publication in the Journal of Technology Law and Policy.
Ms. Clark is a member of the Florida Bar, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Florida, U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans' Claims, U.S. District Court, Middle District of Florida and National Organization of Veterans' Advocates. She also serves on the Board of Directors and as External Affairs Committee Chair with Jacksonville Area Legal Aid.
