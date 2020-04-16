DALLAS, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected to support the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority (SDCRAA) in continuing their $3 billion expansion program to enhance the airfield and replace the aging Terminal 1 at San Diego International Airport (SAN) with a newly expanded terminal. This selection is the latest in Jacobs' history of serving the SDCRAA at SAN through its work in support of the ongoing Airport Development Plan (ADP). Dating back to 2005, Jacobs has provided strategic consulting services, most recently leading the development of the ADP, successfully delivering the State Final Environmental Impact Report, and working to finalize the Federal Environmental Assessment for the ADP.
The SDCRAA estimates the contract, with a value not-to-exceed $35 million, spans five years with the option for two one-year extensions. The includes construction and maintenance of airside apron, taxiways, runway areas, landside roads, parking lots, storm water system, security blast wall and associated utilities.
"Partnering with SDCRAA to provide design services at San Diego International Airport is paramount to meet the needs of the airport's growing passenger base and its important role in the region's transportation and transit infrastructure," says Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President and West Regional Director Ron Williams. "This landmark program will enhance airfield safety while providing sustainable solutions, including the largest water capture, treatment and reuse system to be installed at an airport in the United States."
The project includes relocation of existing parallel Taxiway B to meet FAA standards, building a second parallel taxiway to enhance capacity with safe movement of aircraft on the ground, a new aircraft parking apron to accommodate a future 30 gate Terminal 1 replacement and the capture, storage, treatment and reuse of all storm water on the airport site.
During the ADP development and subsequent California Environmental Quality Act and National Environmental Policy Act environmental analyses, environmentally sensitive areas were identified for necessary mitigation. Early design efforts will address construction impacts utilizing aircraft simulation and modeling techniques to maximize aircraft movement around construction areas while keeping the airport open for business with minimal impacts.
