DALLAS, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected by U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory, Aerospace Systems Directorate West (AFRL/RQ-West), for the Rocket and Propulsion Technology Research contract (RAPTR) at Edwards Air Force Base in California. AFRL/RQ-West is part of the Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC).
The $225 million, cost-plus-fixed-fee award has an eight-year, 10-month period of performance that commences April 1, 2020, with a 24-month base period, and includes two 41-month option periods.
"This is a premier opportunity for Jacobs to work with the U.S. Air Force in developing and transitioning advanced technologies needed to address a complex and evolving threat environment and successfully execute their national defense mission," said Jacobs Critical Mission Solutions Senior Vice President Steve Arnette. "The importance of AFRL's mission and challenges they face turning rocket propulsion science into operational effectiveness for the nation's warfighters are tremendous catalysts that energize our entire workforce to redefine what's possible in delivering innovative solutions for the client."
Under RAPTR, Jacobs will provide on-site basic, exploratory and experimental research and development (R&D) support to the AFRL/RQ-West for development and transitioning of a wide spectrum of rocket and space propulsion-related technologies to the warfighter. Specific scientific and technical R&D areas include combustion processes, fluid dynamics and materials sciences; chemical/material sciences; aerophysics and plasma physics; analytical chemistry; in-space propulsion; high-payoff propulsion technologies; and high energy density matter.
Jacobs' support to the AFRL at Edwards Air Force Base dates to the 1960s when the company began coordinating rocket test programs for the U.S. Air Force (USAF). With this win, Jacobs continues its longstanding relationship with the USAF by serving as one of the AFRL's premier solutions providers to help meet current and future technology needs at their headquarters and directorates spread across multiple locations worldwide.
With $13 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 52,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector.
