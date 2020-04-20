DALLAS, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) plans to release its fiscal second quarter 2020 earnings results after market close on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, and will host a conference call at 4:45 p.m. ET, during which management will make a presentation focusing on the company's results and operating trends.
The company chose an after-market release and conference call to accommodate members of the investment community, given the high volume of events pre-market on May 6.
Interested parties can listen to the conference call via a webcast or dial in and view accompanying slides at jacobs.com.
Toll-free: (833) 520-0069
Conference ID: 9842818
