SEATTLE, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading spend management solution provider, Fraxion is pleased to announce the appointment of seasoned software consultant, Jake Martin as Fraxion's Channel Manager. Jake will be responsible for growing Fraxion's Channel Partner Program within the B2B SaaS space in North America. Atlanta based Jake, joins the growing Seattle headquartered Fraxion team to develop strategic alliances and accelerate growth.
With over seven years in software sales in direct and indirect roles, Jake brings a proven track record in Channel program success and ERP expertise to Fraxion. Prior to joining Fraxion, Jake was a software sales consultant for Oracle for three years, selling their CX suite of products. Jake gained a wealth of experience as Channel Sales Manager at Sage for four years, subsequent to his time at Oracle. His focus was on their Fixed Assets solution; an add-on module to their ERP systems. Jake will continue to work extensively with the Sage Partner community while at Fraxion, and expand opportunities for collaboration with a wider strategic ERP Partner network to extend Fraxion's footprint and drive Customer success.
Jake Martin said: "I'm excited to join Fraxion as the new Channel Manager. My goal is to expand Fraxion's network of Channel Partners, while fostering collaborative relationships resulting in growth for both Fraxion and the Partners we work with. I will be a resource for our Channel Partners to assist in any way possible to ensure we are providing the best solutions and experiences to our mutual Clients."
Jesse Byam, VP of Sales & Partnerships at Fraxion said: "Our Channel Partners play a significant role in the growth of our market presence and Jake's appointment further strengthens Fraxion's commitment to Partner-centricity. Jake will focus on Partner enablement and collectively winning new business through collaboration with our Partner network. His domain expertise will be significant in understanding Partner community needs and providing valuable insight for growing their businesses."
About Fraxion
Fraxion's top-tier spend management solutions automate procurement workflows with proactive controls to deliver efficiency gains and sustainable cost savings to Customers. The advanced requisitioning and approval engine complements and extends the functionality of ERPs with seamless integrations, to enable end-to-end procure-to-pay efficiency. Fraxion is trusted by thousands of leading brands worldwide to proactively manage business spend and enable better informed purchasing decisions.
For more information on spend management solutions or Partnership opportunities, visit https://www.fraxion.biz/
