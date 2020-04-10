McLEAN, Va., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Crypsis Group, a leading incident response, risk management and digital forensics firm, announced today the appointment of James M. Aquilina as advisor to the company's Board of Directors.
Aquilina will lend the Crypsis board over 20 years of experience as a cybersecurity expert, incident responder, investigator and prosecutor, helping the firm continue their aggressive growth, strategic expansion and services development. Formerly, Aquilina was president of Aon Global Cyber Solutions at Stroz Friedberg, where he rose from building the West Coast offices to leading the firm's digital forensics practice, ultimately becoming president in 2017. Much of his work with Stroz included hands-on digital forensic, internet investigative and electronic discovery assignments in criminal, civil, regulatory and internal corporate matters, addressing some of the most high-profile and large-scale client investigations handled by the firm.
"We are honored to welcome James to Crypsis," said Bret Padres, Crypsis CEO. "We are driving significant growth and gaining momentum in the market; James brings invaluable insights to further accelerate that growth, scale the business efficiently and address increasingly complex, high-profile matters for clients across a broad spectrum of needs."
Prior to joining Stroz Friedberg, Aquilina was an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California, where he conducted and led investigations and prosecutions of computer intrusions, extortionate denial of service attacks, computer and internet fraud, and other cybersecurity-related matters. He is a published author on malware forensics and has served as a special master or court-appointed neutral in various complex matters involving digital evidence.
"Crypsis is a high-powered, talented team that continually gains mindshare in the cybersecurity services space," said Aquilina. "I am thrilled to contribute to its current and future successes while getting the opportunity to work with some of the best and most caring people in the business."
