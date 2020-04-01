NEW YORK, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura Trust Company ("Ankura Trust"), an affiliate of Ankura Consulting Group, LLC, today announced that it has promoted Chief Operating Officer and co-founder James McGinley to the position of Chief Executive Officer.
Ankura Trust, a New Hampshire chartered non-depository trust company, was founded in 2018 to provide a distinct service to investors desiring of an experienced trustee or agent that fully represents the investor interest in distressed and default situations. Under Mr. McGinley's guidance as Chief Operating Officer over the past two years, the company has gained considerable momentum, having been mandated on 50 assignments from distressed creditors. As Chief Executive Officer, Mr. McGinley will continue to build upon the framework and strategy he developed, leveraging his extensive experience in relationship management, corporate trusts and restructurings where he has represented bondholders in distressed situations and Chapter 11 cases. Over the course of his career, Mr. McGinley has also developed several business lines for global financial institutions and served on many of the most significant unsecured creditors' committees in recent history.
"We formed Ankura Trust to be a different kind of trust company, one that has a deep understanding of our clients' desired outcomes and that proactively helps devise and execute strategies to achieve them. I am immensely proud of the strong roster of projects we have undertaken in the past two years and all that we have achieved on behalf of our clients," said James McGinley, Chief Executive Officer of Ankura Trust. "I look forward to working alongside my colleagues in my new role to build upon our momentum and continue to create value for investors by providing a collaborative, client-centric approach that leverages our perspective as former principal investors."
"Jim is the right person to build on Ankura Trust Company's success due to his operational expertise and far-reaching restructuring and corporate trust management experience," said Kevin Lavin, Chief Executive Officer of Ankura Consulting Group, LLC. "As the co-founder and subsequent Chief Operating Officer of Ankura Trust Company, Jim has played an instrumental role in growing the business and positioning it as a viable player in the distressed investment marketplace. I am confident that under his sustained leadership, the company will continue to strengthen its footprint in the industry."
In conjunction with Mr. McGinley's appointment as Chief Executive Officer of Ankura Trust, Ryan Roy, Managing Director, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer and Michael Fey, Managing Director at Ankura, will assume the role of Chief Marketing Officer of Ankura Trust. Together Mr. Roy and Mr. Fey bring decades of global financial market and restructuring experience to the company, cementing the leadership team's deep expertise and differentiation as a different kind of trust company, focused on understanding clients' desired outcomes and proactively helping clients execute strategies to achieve them.
About Ankura Trust Company
Ankura Trust, an affiliate of Ankura Consulting Group, LLC, is a New Hampshire chartered non-depository trust company specializing in stressed and distressed situations. The company provides independent, conflict-free indenture trustee, loan administrative agent and credit representative services. As former principal investors, lenders, and trustees, we understand that the often passive, ministerial, and non-commercial approaches taken by some indenture trustees and loan administrative agents can be frustrating and often obstruct or delay the restructuring process. We are a different kind of trust company — one that uniquely combines a client-centric approach and deep understanding our clients' objectives with the skill sets and experience to achieve optimal outcomes consistently. For more information, please visit: www.ankuratrust.com.
About Ankura
Ankura is a global business advisory and expert services firm defined by HOW we solve challenges. Whether a client is facing an immediate business challenge, trying to increase the value of their company or protect against future risks, Ankura designs, develops, and executes tailored solutions by assembling the right combination of expertise. We help clients navigate a wide range of corporate performance and risk management challenges, including those pertaining to compliance, investigations, forensics, technology, turnaround and restructuring, and corporate strategy. We build on this experience with every case, client, and situation, collaborating to create innovative, customized solutions, and strategies designed for today's ever-changing business environment. This gives our clients unparalleled insight and experience across a wide range of economic, governance, and regulatory challenges. At Ankura, we know that collaboration drives results. For more information, please visit: www.ankura.com.