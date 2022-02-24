DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of North Carolina's largest plaintiffs' firms announced that it is growing its team of attorneys again. The firm has added five more lawyers to a team that already numbered more than 55. Daniel Bello, Patrick Clare, Krystal Nethken, Jeanine R. Soufan, and Tom Wilmoth join a firm that recovered more than $155 million for 4,800 clients in 2021.*
Bello took a less traveled path into law. Born in Acapulco, Mexico, he traveled to the US with his parents at age six and worked many jobs dealing with people before deciding to attend law school. Since beginning his legal career, he has used his people skills and knack for advocacy to tackle challenges ranging from traffic court to managing personal injury and workers' compensation departments.
Clare, a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law at Campbell University, began his career representing insurance companies in workers' compensation claims. Seeing the system stacked against workers, he now finds a greater sense of purpose fighting on behalf of workers and practices workers' compensation law at the firm.
Nethken brings with her 18 years of experience, during which she was an Assistant District Attorney, a criminal and civil defense lawyer, a manager of a civil litigation firm, and general counsel for a corporation. Her wide experience on both sides of the courtroom and with a wide variety of clients has honed her talent. She strives to connect with people, earn trust, and always take the high road.
Soufan brings a history of staunch advocacy to the firm, where she'll practice consumer protection and personal injury law. From cybersecurity to predatory lending to election integrity, she's a fearless and flexible attorney for those in need. Recently, she took on the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic eviction crisis – an example of her passion for advocacy.
Wilmoth is a former police officer who chose to pursue law because he wanted to see cases through to their conclusion. Intending to become a District Attorney, he was diverted into corporate law, working complex litigation and class action suits. After suffering accidental injuries, he refocused his purpose. He brings empathy, work ethic, and a passion for being a thorough litigator for the firm's clients.
