SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JAMIS Software Corporation, a world class provider of cloud ERP software for government contractors, is excited to announce their client Summit will be held as a live event this year from November 14 to 18 in Nashville. This premier invitation-only event will bring together JAMIS customers, partners, and thought leaders for two full days of networking, educational sessions, industry insights and entertainment.
"This is a great opportunity for the JAMIS community to come together to learn and develop their professional skills, share solutions to complex challenges, explore what's possible with our modern technology platform, and shape the future of their business," stated Jeff Noolas, CEO of JAMIS Software Corporation.
The JAMIS team has a full schedule planned for attendees, including:
- Keynote address from Jeffrey Noolas, CEO of JAMIS Software Corporation
- CMMC panel discussion featuring industry experts from Holland & Knight, Dixon Highes Goodman, NeoSystems, Neverfail, RISCPoint, Edwards Performance Solutions, and Cask Government Services
- Breakout sessions for every skill level covering a variety of topics, services and solutions
- In-depth training sessions to master skills in several subject areas
- For complete schedule, visit: https://www.summit.jamis.com/agenda
There are also several great industry guest speakers, including:
- Shayla Rivera, Aerospace Engineer and former Rocket Scientist with NASA turned salesperson, corporate trainer, and now TEDx Speaker, TV & Radio host, Comedian, Actor, Writer, Producer, Seminar Facilitator, Panel Moderator and as of 2017, Director of the ENGR[x] program and Professor of Practice with the College of Engineering at Texas A&M University.
- Ali Jani, CPO of Acumatica, a strategic leader of one of the world's most innovative cloud ERP solutions, transforming businesses to thrive in the new digital economy. Acumatica has over 8,000 clients that collectively account for over 1,000,000 users worldwide, and are recognized by IDC Marketscape, Gartner's Magic Quadrant, and Nucleus Research as a leader and a visionary.
- Eric Crusius, Partner at Holland & Knight, is a Tysons attorney who focuses his practice on a wide range of government contract matters, including bid protests, claims and disputes, compliance issues, and sub-prime issues.
- And many more. For full line-up, visit: https://www.summit.jamis.com/speakers
The JAMIS Summit allows customers, partners and industry experts to share and exchange knowledge in an engaging atmosphere. This year's conference sponsors include NeoSystems, RISCPoint, SDL Consulting, Metis GovCon Support, Neverfail, LYRC CPA, ITB Consulting, Dixon Hughes Goodman, FCE Benefits, Holland & Knight, Fiducia Global Solutions, Federal Publications Seminars, and Capital Edge Consulting.
For detailed information about the JAMIS Summit, visit: https://www.summit.jamis.com/
About JAMIS Software: JAMIS Software Corporation is the only U.S.-based private ERP solution provider exclusively focused on government contractors. For more than 30 years, JAMIS has helped improve clients' ability to track and manage government contracts while staying compliant with DCAA, FAR, NIST and other industry requirements. The company's JAMIS Prime ERP enterprise-class software solution is designed to support government contractors every step of the way, from RFI, contract award and staffing through accounting, project delivery and reporting. Today, tech-savvy IT services, cybersecurity, engineering and other professional services contractors count on the flexibility and security of JAMIS Prime ERP to reliably serve their federal customers. For more information on JAMIS, visit JAMIS.com or call (703) 215-9969.
