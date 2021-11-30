NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JANA Partners LLC today announced that it has sent a letter to the Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) Board of Directors calling on them to immediately terminate the proposed acquisition of Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV-formerly SurveyMonkey).
The full text of JANA Partners LLC's letter is available for viewing at the following link:
https://www.janapartners.com/zendesk
Contact: IR@janapartners.com
