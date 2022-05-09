Fintech startup snags ex Better.com senior execs, Tanya Gillogley and Emanuel Santa-Donato, to it's Advisory Board.
BOCA ROTAN, Fla., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Janover — a fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders — today announced that Tanya Hayre Gillogley and Emanuel Santa-Donato have been named to the company's Advisory Board. The appointment comes on the heels of raising more than $2M from more than 2,000 investors and processing more than $11B in loan inquiries in the last 90 days.
"Tanya and Emanuel are industry veterans with strong track records of affecting impact in the key areas where Janover is focused, making their appointments a strategic and integral part of our company's growth," said Blake Janover, CEO and Founder of Janover. "Their experience and skill sets in building up respective comms and capital markets functions respectively will further extend our market position. We look forward to their valuable counsel, expertise and perspectives."
As one of Better.com's early employees, Emanuel grew Better from 0 to $45B in annual originations while building out the revenue-generating functions of the company. Today, Emanuel serves as CFO for a pre-seed company in the home purchase space, in addition to his role with Janover.
"I really admire the work Blake Janover has been doing. I remember when people said it was impossible to systematize residential lending — Blake is going down the same path in commercial real estate and disrupting a $40T a year market," Santa-Donato said.
In addition to her new role with Janover, Tanya advises early stage startups on go-to market communications and PR strategies. Previously, Tanya served as Better's first communications and PR leader and built the company's product and brand awareness from the ground up.
"Janover has achieved impressive product innovation, funding and customer acquisition to date, and I'm excited to help Blake and the team continue to build upon this success in the months and years ahead," said Gillogley.
About: Janover Inc. is a fintech commercial lending platform empowering smarter, faster transactions by instantly matching the right borrowers with the right lenders and loan products. With its easy-to-use portal and industry-leading tools for borrowers and lenders, Janover is powering the digital transformation of the commercial real estate industry.
