- New cilta-cel (BCMA CAR-T) data from the Phase 1b/2 CARTITUDE-1 study in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma - New DARZALEX® (daratumumab) and DARZALEX FASPRO(TM) (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) data across early lines of treatment in multiple myeloma and in amyloid light-chain (AL) amyloidosis - New data for bispecific antibodies talquetamab and teclistamab in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma - New data investigating IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) as time-limited therapy in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and long-term results in CLL, mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) and Waldenström's Macroglobulinemia (WM)