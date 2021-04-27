SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- January Therapeutics today announced the appointment of Daniel C. Maneval, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Maneval will lead key aspects of the Scientific Team for January's oncology programs including the JNTX-101 program (pro-drug albumin-encapsulated version of gemcitabine for cancer treatment) and JNTX-104 (albumin-encapsulated 8-chloro-adenosine for AML), and other undisclosed targets.
Dr. Maneval is the former Vice President of Research & Nonclinical Development at Halozyme Therapeutics where he led the expansion of Halozyme's core technology platforms. In that role he was also an integral part of the team working with strategic partners that gained FDA & EMA approval of several products incorporating the Halozyme technology. Prior to Halozyme Dr. Maneval was the Site Head of Schering-Plough's gene therapy site in San Diego, and he helped lead Herceptin® from a pre-clinical asset through early-phase clinical trials at Genentech.
Dr. Maneval received his B.S. from Boston University in Biomedical Engineering and a Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Southern California. He has authored over 50 publications and is listed as inventor on over 14 patents.
"We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Maneval to January." said Sam Ellis, CEO of January Therapeutics. "His deep therapeutic knowledge combined with industry experience and advocacy for translational medicine in biotech will bring world class expertise to help patients with cancer. His ability to build teams, and bring success will help January Therapeutics grow to the next level."
January Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on discovering novel therapeutics that leverage the proven clinical benefits of protein-based nanoparticle formulation. Their initial development programs are focused in oncology, specifically related to therapeutics that treat sarcomas, ovarian, lung and other solid tumors.
To learn more, visit https://januarytx.com.
Investor relations:
Sam Ellis, CEO
Media Contact
Sam Ellis, January Therapeutics, +1 8582457184, sam.ellis@januarytx.com
SOURCE January Therapeutics