SAN DIEGO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- January Therapeutics today announced the appointment of Christopher LeMasters to the Board of Directors. Mr. LeMasters brings more than 30 years of experience as both an executive and strategic advisor, with particular expertise in business development, finance and operations.
"We are excited to announce the appointment of Mr. LeMasters to the Board of Directors," said Sam Ellis, Chairman of January Therapeutics. "His extensive strategic and transactional experience will serve January well as the Company advances its innovative nanoparticle platform and pipeline of novel anti-cancer agents. We look forward to Mr. LeMasters' valuable counsel and expertise."
Mr. LeMasters was most recently the Chief Operating Officer of Amplyx, where he led the successful sale of the company to Pfizer in April 2021 and has overseen the company's integration for Pfizer following the acquisition. Previously, he was EVP & Chief Business Officer of Mirati Therapeutics where he was part of the company's turnaround and exponential growth from 2016 to 2020. Mr. LeMasters has also served as an executive, co-founder and board member at multiple private biotech companies since 2004, including Conforma and Cabrellis where he led successful M&A transactions. He is currently a board member for the Hoosier Cancer Research Network, a clinical research organization, and acts as a strategic advisor for several early-stage oncology biotechs. Mr. LeMasters began his career as a management consultant and worked for six years in corporate business development at Eli Lilly & Company. He holds an MBA with Honors from the University of Chicago and a BS from Indiana University.
About January Therapeutics
January Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on discovering novel therapeutics that leverage the proven clinical benefits of protein-based nanoparticle formulation. Their initial development programs are focused in oncology, specifically related to therapeutics that treat sarcomas, ovarian, lung and other solid tumors. Further information about the company and its drug development programs and capabilities may be found online at https://januarytx.com
