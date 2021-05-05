SAN DIEGO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Grint has served as the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cardea Bio since April 2020. He also has served as a member of the Board of Directors and as a member of the compensation committee of Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, Inhibikase Therapeutics and Synedgen.
From 2017 to 2019, Dr. Grint served as Chief Executive Officer of AmpliPhi Biosciences and as a member of AmpliPhi Bioscience's Board of Directors from 2015 to 2019, additionally from 2014 to 2017 Dr. Grint served as Chief Executive Officer of Regulus Therapeutics, Inc., both publicly traded clinical stage biopharmaceutical companies.
Dr. Grint has more than two decades of experience in biologics and small-molecule research and development, including the successful approval and commercialization of products in the infectious diseases, immunology, and oncology therapeutic areas. Dr. Grint has also served in senior management roles at Cerexa, Forest Laboratories, Kalypsys, Pfizer, IDEC Pharmaceuticals, and Schering-Plough Corporation. He is a Fellow of the Royal College of Pathologists, a member of numerous professional and medical societies, and holds a B.Sc. from St. Mary's Hospital College, University of London and an M.B. and B.S. from St. Bartholomew's Hospital College, University of London.
"We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Grint as a member of the Board of Director's" said Sam Ellis, CEO of January Therapeutics. "Dr. Grint's leadership experience as both a Chief Executive Officer and as a director of privately held and public companies along with his significant experience in clinical pharmaceutical development makes him an important addition to our Board of Directors."
January Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on discovering novel therapeutics that leverage the proven clinical benefits of protein-based nanoparticle formulation. Their initial development programs are focused in oncology, specifically related to therapeutics that treat sarcomas, ovarian, lung and other solid tumors.
To learn more, visit https://januarytx.com.
