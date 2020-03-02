CARLSBAD, Calif., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, announced today that Japan Airlines (JAL) has deployed Viasat's Aerodocs® document management system to support the airline's safety and compliance objectives.
Aerodocs is an aviation-grade document management solution that is providing JAL with complete control over the editing, distribution and viewing of original equipment manufacturer documentation, in addition to critical flight reference handbooks, maintenance manuals and operational manuals.
Recently named the most on-time mainline airline in 2018 in the Asia-Pacific region by FlightGlobal, JAL continues to invest in solutions to further enhance their award-winning operations.
"We continue to invest in the enhancement of aircraft operational safety, as it is a top priority. Viasat Aerodocs allows us to effectively organize and manage documents to further enhance aircraft safety while helping us meet critical regulatory and compliance requirements," said Captain Tatsuo Mori, vice president and chief pilot, Flight Operation Department, Japan Airlines. He added "the system's intuitive approach and unique capabilities ensures that critical information is maintained in the right place and is accessible at all times. Having the ability to manage workflows in a more integrated manner, along with tracking read and unread documents, delivers significant value in helping us enhance our safety. While we evaluated a number of different solutions, we agreed that the Viasat Aerodocs product delivered the most comprehensive offering to transform our information management strategy."
"Our airline partners around the globe are investing in new technologies that will expand their digital transformation strategies in order to increase collaboration, improve operations and help make more informed, data-driven decisions," said Dave Elliott, managing director, Viasat Ireland. "The Aerodocs system uses information intelligence to enable digital transformation in air operations, helping airlines, like JAL, to strike a balance between meeting safety and compliance needs and operational efficiencies that contribute to an improved passenger experience."
About Japan Airlines
Japan Airlines (JAL) was founded in 1951 and became the first international airline in Japan. A member of the oneworld® alliance, the airline now reaches 412 cities in more than 60 countries and regions together with its codeshare partners with a modern fleet of more than 241 aircraft. Awarded as one of the most punctual major international airlines and a certified 5-Star Airline by Skytrax, JAL is committed to providing customers with the highest levels of safety and quality in every aspect of its service and aims to become one of the most preferred and valued airline in the world.
About Viasat
Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements that refer to the features and benefits of the Aerodocs solution. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: contractual problems, product defects, manufacturing issues or delays, regulatory issues, technologies not being developed according to anticipated schedules, or that do not perform according to expectations, and increased competition and other factors affecting the aviation sector generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.
Copyright © 2020 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Aerodocs, Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.