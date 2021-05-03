ATLANTA, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JAS Worldwide is pleased to announce the appointment of Frank Cascante as Senior Vice President Global Sales, Pharma & Healthcare. As a passionate customer advocate and expert in temperature controlled logistics for pharma and healthcare in all major markets, Cascante has built a reputation for successful implementation of responsive and reliable international supply chains for many global customers.
Over the last 2 decades, Cascante has developed an impressive track record of leading logistics, air freight, and ocean freight teams for companies like DAMCO, Maersk, and DHL. Most recently, he served as the regional head in the Americas for a leading temperature controlled packaging solution provider trusted by many top pharma & healthcare customers. His efforts drove their cold chain operations, network expansion, as well as operational and commercial implementation in the Americas. Cascante's expertise in the fields of temperature management and cold chain operations specific to the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry helps further solidify JAS Worldwide's commitment to the pharma and healthcare industry.
JAS EVP Pharma & Healthcare, David Bang said, "We are happy to welcome Frank to JAS Pharma & Healthcare to lead its sales and customer advocacy for all regions. With the clear investment path to become a quality-driven and customer-centric logistics provider in Pharma & Healthcare, everything starts with the right people in the right culture. Frank is passionate about building the competent, consultative, and result-driven commercial teams within countries and regions."
