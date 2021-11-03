ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JAS Worldwide, the global freight forwarding services provider headquartered in Atlanta, GA, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of Greencarrier Freight Services International AB, the freight forwarding, logistics, and supply chain management division of Greencarrier Group.
Marco Rebuffi, CEO of JAS Worldwide said, "We are pleased to have completed the acquisition of Greencarrier Freight Services, our 4th acquisition of 2021. We have worked closely with Greencarrier as an agent of JAS and now welcome these talented colleagues to join the JAS family. We look forward to realizing the new opportunities which have been created by the combined resources of our larger organization."
The transaction allows JAS Worldwide to further reinforce its freight forwarding activities, expand its geographic footprint into the Nordics, Baltics, and Eastern Europe, and to broaden its service offering to include inland road transportation in Europe.
About JAS Worldwide
JAS was founded in 1978 in Milan, Italy. Over the last four decades, JAS has grown from regional roots to a global force in freight forwarding. Today, the company covers 100+ countries between JAS offices and official agents, and has over 5,000 employees globally.
About Greencarrier Freight Services International AB
Greencarrier Freight Services is a freight forwarding company that offers smart and sustainable logistics solutions and supply chain management services. It has offices in 11 countries and with 800 employees. From their offices in the Nordic and Baltic countries, UK, Eastern Europe, and China, they offer global logistics solutions. The company uses all modes of transport including ocean, air, road, and rail. The company is headquartered in Gothenburg, where it was also founded in 2000.
Website: freightservices.greencarrier.com
