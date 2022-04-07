To support its continuing rapid growth, Togetherwork is pleased to announce the addition of mergers and acquisitions strategist Jason Dodd, who will drive corporate development efforts as a member of its executive leadership team.
ATLANTA, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Togetherwork, the emerging leader integrated software and financial solutions for groups and organizations, today announced Jason Dodd has joined as Executive Vice President for Strategy and Corporate Development. Mr. Dodd joins the company at a time of rapid growth and will leverage his extensive mergers and acquisitions background as he provides strategic leadership for continued expansion.
Mr. Dodd brings over a decade of Corporate Development leadership experience at large and growth companies, and a deep background in SaaS software. Before joining Togetherwork, he was VP of Corporate Development at AvidXchange, a provider of accounts payable automation and payments solutions. Prior to that, he served four years in various roles in Strategy and Corporate Development at AvidXchange. Previously, Mr. Dodd spent 18 years at AT&T, in a variety of roles, including Mergers & Acquisitions.
"I am really excited to have Jason join the Togetherwork team," said Neil Platt, CEO of Togetherwork. "M&A is an important part of the Togetherwork story. Jason brings the experience and expertise to scale our efforts and fuel the next stage of our growth."
About Togetherwork
Togetherwork is a leader in integrated software and financial solutions for groups and organizations of all kinds, helping them grow, become more efficient, increase revenues, and provide excellent service to their members and constituents. Togetherwork's operating companies serve multiple verticals including associations, fraternities, sororities, religious congregations, sports leagues, summer camps, charities, and cultural and educational institutions. Togetherwork has more than 600 employees and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
