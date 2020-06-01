SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason J. Ayala, CFP®, CIMA®, Private Wealth Advisor with InReach Wealth Advisors, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. in Scottsdale, has reached a career milestone through the company's Circle of Success program by achieving years of consistently high performance.
Less than 8% percent of Ameriprise advisors have earned this distinction. Ayala was one of only 61 advisors to achieve this milestone and will be recognized at the company's 2021 National Conference in Chicago, Illinois.
He has 20 years of experience in the financial services industry.
As a private wealth advisory practice, InReach Wealth Advisors provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations, and is delivered in one-on-one relationships with their clients. For more information, please contact Jamie Vargas, Operations Manager at 602-825-3212 or visit the InReach Wealth Advisory office at 14500 N Northsight Blvd, Suite 213, Scottsdale, AZ 85260.
