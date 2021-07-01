FREDERICK, Md., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jason Lee is Co-Owner and CEO of Lee Building Maintenance and a respected leader in the commercial cleaning industry as well as the Frederick Community. Jason always desired to own a company within the service industry and after receiving invaluable knowledge and direction in the work field, he enrolled in classes at FCC and began building his clientele over time. He is currently serving his second term on the Board of Directors for the industry's leading organization, Building Service Contractors International (BSCAI).
Mr. Lee is often described as a leader with vision as well as the ability to inspire and motivate others to achieve success. His talent to connect others, provide sound judgement, and turn dreams into realities are unique.
He aims to live life to the fullest daily and prioritizes charity to his hometown of Frederick, MD which he feels has provided him a great deal. Mr. Lee is a member of the Rotary Club of Carroll Creek as well as a past president. He has also served as Chair of the Board for the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce and served on the YMCA Board of Directors. Being community focused is a priority to Woodsboro Bank and Mr. Lee's dedication and involvement in our community along with his leadership qualities make him a great addition to its board.
"It is with great excitement that we welcome Jason to our Board. He will be a great asset to the bank as we strive to realize our vision to be the best bank in Central Maryland for our Clients, Colleagues, Community and Shareholders," said Steve Heine, President and CEO of Woodsboro Bank.
