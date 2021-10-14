NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING... Areas of fog across much of southeast Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and the eastern shores of Maryland will continue to result in visibilities less than one mile through the morning commute. If you are planning to drive this morning, be prepared for reduced visibility. Be sure to leave plenty of room between your vehicle and the vehicle ahead of you, and use your low beam headlights.